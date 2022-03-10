Rutland’s business community voiced its support for Ukraine Thursday.
Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) issued a statement condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and supporting Gov. Phil Scott in his own condemnation of the attack and his efforts to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
“We join a chorus of others in the world because we believe our eyes and ears provide us evidence of genocide that is taking place in Ukraine,” the statement read. “What we are watching reminds us of the importance of supporting refugees from countries such as Syria, Afghanistan and countries in sub-Saharan Africa and many other regions of the world. We watch a country, Ukraine, that struggles to preserve democracy and freedom, each of which we cherish and enjoy every day.”
Last year, CEDRR launches an anti-discrimination initiative in the city. Executive Director Lyle Jepson acknowledged that these were not the sort of statements typically put out by the group’s predecessor organizations, the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Corp., which merged in 2020.
“I think some of this comes from the fact that we have gone through a very clear strategic planning process around diversity, equity and inclusion,” he said. “It’s made us look more clearly at who we want to be. Part of that is sometimes you have to say something. ... When you look at this very significant time in world history, this is a time CEDRR has to say something.”
Jepson said not to expect CEDRR to start issuing such statements on every global issue and resisted characterizing either of the stances as “political.”
“I would say it’s humanitarian,” he said. “It’s a part of our mission, and our mission is to support diversity and inclusion. We are all watching this. ... People want to do something and it’s hard to watch what’s going on without feeling like you’re doing something.”
One such person is Susan Olshuff, of Poultney, who wants to organize a private fundraising effort to match the $643,077 — a dollar for each Vermonter — that Scott has asked the Legislature to allocate for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. A recent transplant from Massachusetts, Olshuff said she’s had trouble making the contacts to get such an effort off the ground.
“My heart’s breaking like everyone else’s heart is breaking,” she said. “I sit here every night and watch the news, and I cry my heart out. ... A lot of people are saying I don’t know how to give, or I don’t know where to give, or I want to make sure the money is used properly.”
CEDRR tried to at least offer some answers to those questions, listing International Committee of the Red Cross and United Nations Children’s Fund as “very reputable organizations” taking donations.
“We may feel that we are a long way from the images that we see,” the statement read. “But, in reality, we are watching our neighbors. If we can do nothing else from our small spot in the world, we can shout out our support for Ukraine and condemn the disregard for humanity on the part of Russia and Russia’s leadership.”
