Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region.
For the first time since 2019, the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region is excited to bring back its annual Business Show on April 11 at the Rutland Recreation Community Center. This highly requested event is the Rutland region’s largest and most comprehensive gathering of business-to-business and business-to-consumer networking. In past years, bringing about 75 vendors together under one roof.
Businesses and organizations from across Rutland County display everything from home services, products, health care, retail, car needs and much more. This is a chance for you to promote your business or organization to potential new customers and make important connections within the Rutland County community. Business owners and representatives can network with one another and attend the pre-show panel discussion presented by the Rutland Young Professionals before the event opens to the public.
A rundown of the event is as follows: 2 p.m. — Exhibitors will begin setting up their booths. Linens will be provided for all tables. Electricity is very limited. This will be on a first-come-first-served basis. We cannot guarantee an electrical outlet near your booth. Please bring your own power strip, electrical cords and duct tape to secure them to the floor. Signs can be hung on the walls with masking tape or tack ’n’ stick reusable adhesive.
4-5 p.m. — Businesses and organizations have the opportunity to network with one another. At this time, RYP will also host the pre-show panel discussion. We are asking all exhibitors to share topics they would like discussed or submit specific questions on the registration form.
5-7 p.m. — The public is welcome to attend the event. There is a $5 entry fee for all public attendees. We encourage exhibitors to hold individual prize raffles at your exhibitor space. A cash bar and hors d’oeuvres will be available. We also encourage exhibitors to provide food or treats at their booths. To register for the event, please visit rutlandvermont.com/2023-rutland-business-show online.
We are also accepting items for door prizes; please email Lori Pinkowski (lori@rutlandeconomy.com) to let her know what you are donating. For specific questions, email Chrispin White at chrispin@rutlandeconomy.com or call 802-770-7066.
Rutland Young Professionals is an all-volunteer, all-inclusive organization focused on creating a vibrant Rutland Region and promoting all the opportunities available here to young professionals near and far. The organization was founded in July 2013, by a group of energetic young professionals seeking a way to connect with other people, jobs, volunteer and mentorship opportunities, professional development, and fun.
This event is sponsored by Community Health, Cape Air and M&T Bank.
The Rutland Recreation Community Center is located at 134 Community Drive in Rutland.
Chrispin White is the member services and events manager for CEDRR. He lives in Poultney.
