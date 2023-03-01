Editor’s note: The following is monthly column provided to us courtesy of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region.

For the first time since 2019, the Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region is excited to bring back its annual Business Show on April 11 at the Rutland Recreation Community Center. This highly requested event is the Rutland region’s largest and most comprehensive gathering of business-to-business and business-to-consumer networking. In past years, bringing about 75 vendors together under one roof.

