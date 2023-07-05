Editor’s note: The following is a monthly column provided to us courtesy of Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region.
The official first day has passed, kids are out of school, and the hot weather confirms it is definitely summertime! We have compiled a list of fun activities happening throughout the summer across Rutland County.
Concerts in parks
Grab a blanket or lawn chair, some snacks, and your friends for an evening of music in a local park! There is a concert almost every day of the week throughout Rutland County.
Sundays 6:30-8:30 p.m. — head to East Poultney to hear the Poultney-Granville Town Band.
Sundays 7 p.m.-sunset — The Rutland City Band plays in the gazebo in Main Street Park in Rutland City.
Tuesdays 6-8 p.m. — Pittsford Village Farm has wittingly named their series “Tunesday Concerts,” featuring rotating musicians.
Wednesdays 6-8 p.m. — Brandon hosts its concert series behind the Brandon Inn.
Wednesdays 7 p.m.-sunset — Rutland City’s concerts in the Main Street Park with rotating musicians, including many favorites, like Satin and Steele and Rick Redington & The Luv.
Thursdays 7-9 p.m. — Fair Haven’s well-attended concerts are held in the center of town with many rotating country artists.
Saturdays 3-5:30 p.m. — Killington hosts its “Cooler in the Mountains” concert series at the Snowshed Lodge base area.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Please check ahead of time to see if the weather has postponed a show.
Other Rutland County events
Brandon’s Annual Chamber Auction began June 30 and will end July 9. The auction has found a permanent home in the Brandon Town Hall. Items are set up for silent auction bidding and eBay-style “Buy it Now” format so you can walk out the door with your treasure. Most bids start at $5.
The third annual Slate Valley Epic is a mountain bike race July 15-16. The Epic is a 40+ mile race, covering 5,000 vertical feet, on Vermont’s newest and best single and double track trails in the Slate Valley of southwestern Vermont in Poultney. On Saturday, July 15, mountain bikers will race beginning at 7:30 a.m. and awarding the winners at 2 p.m. On Sunday, July 16, family-friendly group rides begin at 9 a.m. and the Bike Expo, featuring multiple vendors will continue.
The Killington Wine Festival returns for its 23rd year, July 21-22. The event kicks off Friday evening, July 21, at the Peak Lodge at Killington Resort. On Saturday, July 22, the Grand Tasting will be held in Killington Resort’s new K1 Lodge, featuring a variety of wines and local artisanal foods. Tickets are required to attend the event.
Whoopie Pie Festival
Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon-5 p.m. is the second annual Whoopie Pie Festival. Last year’s event brought about 3,000 people to downtown Rutland, so of course CEDRR decided to host it again.
Vendors from across the East are traveling to Rutland to compete in our Whoopie Pie Competition. Eventgoers have the opportunity to purchase tickets that allow them to taste-test every vendor’s whoopie pie and vote for the People’s Choice Award. We will once again have a panel of judges to determine the Best Overall and Most Creative whoopie pies. Dream Maker Bakers will return to attempt to build a 700-pound whoopie pie, beating last year’s record of 542 pounds. If whoopie pies are not your favorite dessert, there will be plenty of other activities happening throughout the day like yoga, a green street challenge, a bike garden for kids, a bouncy house, face painting, a photo booth, juggler, caricature artists, a dunk tank, and more! The Red Trouser Show will also return and perform twice throughout the day.
Follow along on CEDRR’s Facebook page, Instagram profile, and RutlandWhoopiePieFest.com to find out when time-specific events will take place.
Our Premiere Plus sponsor of the event is Heritage Family Credit Union. The entire event would not be possible without all of our community sponsors.
These are some of the big events taking place this summer. But the outdoors is always there for us Vermonters. We suggest checking out a new trail by foot or bike. Swim at a local pool or in a fresh body of water, as long as the water is warm enough. Go berry picking at a local farm. If the weather is rainy, as it has been lately, or too hot for comfort, visit Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum’s new location or the Chaffee Art Center. There is always something fun happening in Rutland County.
To upload your event to the CEDRR’s calendar visit rutlandvermont.com and click on the “EVENTS” tab. To submit your event, click on the “plus button” (+) and enter the event information. Once submitted, we will approve the event and it will be added to the calendar.
Olivia Lyons is the communication and marketing manager for Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Rutland. Contact Olivia by email at olivia@rutlandeconomy.com.