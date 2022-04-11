Two years ago, the world shut down for the pandemic. Like so many people, all of us at the Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) have anxiously been waiting for the time to safely gather once again. The timing is now right, and two local favorite events are returning this month!
First up is a CEDRR Mixer on April 14, from 5-7 p.m. at the Rutland Recreation Community Center. If you want to network, meet new people, or connect with those you have not seen in-person for years, this is an event for you! There is no admission cost, and all are welcome, a CEDRR membership is not required. Heritage Family Credit Union is sponsoring, The Rutland Recreation & Parks Department is hosting, and Roots the Restaurant is catering, a cash bar will be on location. Rutland Recreation and Parks Department is excited to show off their new Community Center, at the former College of St. Joseph. The Rutland Town School Jazz Band will provide music for the evening. There will also be a chance to win one of two Peter Huntoon puzzles, a membership to the Community Center for one year, and two tickets to the Real Rutland Feud.
Which brings us to our second event this month. Our staff and volunteers are counting the days until the return of our 4th Annual Real Rutland Feud on Saturday, April 30, at the Paramount Theatre. The event raises funds for our Regional Marketing Initiative — Real Rutland. This year’s teams are Castleton University vs. Community College of Vermont, Housing Trust of Rutland County vs. NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, Rutland County Solid Waste District vs. Intrinsic Property Services, Rutland City Fire Department vs. Rutland City Police Department, and The Pines vs. The Gymnasium. Each team will battle it out for the title of 2022 Real Rutland Feud Champions. Tickets are on sale now for $30 each (with reserved seating). Visit rutlandvermont.com/realrutlandfeud/ for more information.
Both events bring a sense of hope, excitement, energy, and an opportunity to network with area professionals. Some of our activities and initiatives may look a little different than in prior years, but we are still committed to hosting events for the entire regional community. In the months to come, we will release exciting updates about future events and our ever-changing initiative for families to make Rutland County an even better place to live, work, play, and grow a business.
We look forward to seeing you at our mixer on April 14 and the Real Rutland Feud April 30. Tickets are selling fast so be sure to purchase yours today to join the fun.
Lyle Jepson is executive director for Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region and lives in Rutland City. Contact Lyle by email at lyle@rutlandeconomy.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.