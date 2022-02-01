Joining the membership network at Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) brings endless opportunities for you, your employees and the overall growth of your business.
When businesses ask us what one of the biggest benefits is, our easiest answer is always the networking opportunities that automatically fall into place as soon as you join our membership. CEDRR staff make regular business-to-business introductions and referrals, introductions to business owners to our partner organizations such as the Vermont Small Business Development Center, Vermont Training Program, Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center, Center for Women & Enterprise and so much more.
Through our Revolving Loan Fund, CEDRR also offers fixed-rate loans to businesses in Rutland County looking to expand. While the loan fund is open for non-members of CEDRR, we are pleased to offer a reduced interest rate to our members who are interested (and approved) for our loan fund. In the first year of membership, businesses are offered additional benefits for joining. Some of these benefits include free ads in the Rutland Herald, advertising discounts on Catamount Radio and The Mountain Times, free digital ads on the CEDRR website, and new member spotlights in the CEDRR newsletter and social media.
Advertising opportunities exist far beyond the benefits in the first year of membership. Additional advertising opportunities can include website ads, newsletters, window banners, and much more. Prices vary among the available offerings.
Employees of businesses who are members are eager to participate in our PERK Card Program. CEDRR members are eligible to offer a discount for other members (and their employees) to take advantage of every year. With approximately 50 benefits available, employees at local businesses are anxious to receive their new PERK Card every year.
By becoming a CEDRR member, your business is also eligible to sit on one of our various committees, each of which is instrumental in the overall success and planning of our organization. Committees include Business Development, Events, Diversity Equity & Inclusion, Finance, Marketing, Policy, and Real Estate. Members are also encouraged to apply for open seats on our board of directors as they become available.
Our staff is always innovative, and we are willing to work together to find what will be most beneficial to you and your business.
CEDRR membership pricing is based on the size of your business, but it is important to keep in mind that our staff is committed to supporting your business and coming to an agreement that is best for both parties. To put it simply, CEDRR membership is adaptable and incredibly beneficial. We encourage anyone interested in learning more about becoming a member to reach out to Chrispin White, member services and events manager at chrispin@rutlandeconomy.com
Chrispin White is the member services and events manager at Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region. He lives in Poultney.
