Rutland business leaders have offered some advice to city school commissioners regarding the mascot debate: Do the work.
This week, Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR) Executive Director Lyle Jepson sent a letter to the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners offering his organization’s assessment of the matter.
While the letter did not explicitly pick a side, Jepson encouraged commissioners to take a page from CEDRR’s recent efforts to better understand “systemic racism, equity, access to opportunity, diversity and inclusion.”
“We would recommend the same course of action for the Board of School Directors. Self-reflection and education are the first steps,” Jepson wrote. “Putting a pause on the current topic and taking the time to model norms of behavior and process, which guide important institutions like our school system, will inform decision making, strengthen public confidence and provide a more unified path forward using process, while setting aside the emotions of the moment.”
Last month, the CEDRR board unanimously approved a resolution denouncing bias and discrimination. The resolution also created a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee, which will develop a strategic plan to address bias, racism and discrimination within its organization and throughout the region.
“We are alarmed, disturbed and concerned by national and local events and discourse relating to racism and intolerance of diversity,” Jepson stated at the time. “Remaining silent is no longer an option — and we know words are not enough, so we are poised to examine our own implicit biases and root out barriers to opportunity for everyone within our membership and our community.”
Changing the city schools mascot has been a contentious issue during the past year as it has forced Rutlanders to confront difficult issues of racism and cultural appropriation.
Last October, the School Board voted 6-4 to retire the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo, deeming it offensive and hurtful to Indigenous Americans. In February, the board approved “Ravens” as the new mascot and team name, based on the results of student-led selection process.
However, the fate of the new mascot was put in question after a slate of pro-Raider candidates won seats on the board in March.
At the first meeting of the newly organized board on April 13, a motion was made by freshman Commissioner Stephanie Stoodley to reinstate the Raider name and logo. After an acrimonious debate, the motion was tabled by Board Chairman Hurley Cavacas.
Jepson said Thursday he sent the letter to the board after receiving requests from two commissioners, as well as a representative of the Change the Mascot group, which has advocated for a new mascot since last summer.
In addressing issues of inequity, Jepson said it’s important to listen to what impacted groups are saying and practice empathy.
“We only have our own experience to judge the rest of the world on. I need to put myself in the shoes of other people,” he said. “If they say they're uncomfortable, then they're uncomfortable, and I need to believe that. Therefore, I probably need to change my behavior because I'm making someone else uncomfortable.”
Kevin Kiefaber was one of the School Board commissioners who requested the letter. He said he contacted Jepson after reading about CEDDR’s DEI initiative, explaining that it related closely to his board’s work to adopt a more inclusive mascot.
“We need to attract people in order for our community to be economically viable,” he said, arguing that returning to the “Raider” name and arrowhead logo would send a message that Rutland is not an inclusive community and potentially deter people from moving here to live and work.
Kiefaber added he appreciated Jepson's advice to engage in trainings.
“I think it's a great idea … because I think it would be really helpful in giving us a common language and common understanding of the problem and the situation.”
Also, Cavacas said he liked the idea of trainings.
He noted that in recent years the board has done anti-bias training, but said it was limited to racial issues. He said he hopes any future trainings would be more inclusive and focus on issues of class and gender.
Cavacas said he plans to meet with Jepson next week to see how the two boards might work together.
“I have created a committee of the School Board, which is going to be taking a good look at the Raider/Raven name and the logo,” he said, explaining that the four-member committee will feature equal representation from both sides of the issue.
“It’s going to be an inclusive committee that's going to do their research and hopefully bring back a recommendation, and I would hope that they're going to work with Lyle’s group,” said Cavacas.
