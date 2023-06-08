Cemetery Commissioner Tom Giffin says it’s time for the city to start spending money on its cemeteries.
Giffin, who oversees the volunteer maintenance efforts at the cemeteries, offered some pointed remarks on the subject at the beginning of this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting. He noted that Bridgewater, whose population is less than a tenth of Rutland’s, budgets $35,000 a year for the care of its cemeteries.
“I’ve asked the aldermen many times what is my budget for the cemeteries,” he said. “Even though I’m the cemetery commissioner, I have no idea.”
Giffin said a look through the Rutland Herald’s archives found $300 being budgeted in 1950, $1,800 a year allocated between 1965 and 1972. The number was at $3,800 in 1980, he said, before dropping to $2,400 by the end of that decade.
Giffin told the board he had spoken every year about the need for some funding, noting that the West Street Cemetery holds the resting places of a Vermont governor and several Revolutionary War and Civil War veterans.
“The crypt in the West Street Cemetery had been in disrepair for decades and, thanks to benign neglect, is in danger of collapsing,” he said.
Giffin asked for a line to be placed in the city budget for cemetery maintenance. Alderman William Gillam made a motion — that won unanimous approval — to refer the issue to the Recreation Committee, noting that a tree in one of the cemeteries was a potential hazard to the facilities at Rotary Park. Alderwoman Carrie Savage asked whether the issue should be merged with the privately-owned Evergreen Cemetery’s request for city assistance, but Board President Michael Talbott said it would be best if they remained separate.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis pointed out that drafting the budget rests with the mayor’s office rather than the board.
Mayor Michael Doenges said Thursday that Giffin made “a solid point.”
“It’s a point of respect,” Doegnes said. “I don’t know that we’ll be able to include $35,000 in our 2025 budget. I’ll have to take a look at it. ... I said (to Giffin) I’d love to see a budget from him of what it would cost to run those the best way possible. It doesn’t mean I’ll give him that.”
Doenges said there might be an alternate way of funneling city money to the cemeteries.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Thursday that he had signed the charter change authorizing Rutland to enact a 1% sales tax. City leaders have said they intend to put a portion of the expected revenue into a capital improvement fund, and Doenges said some of the cemeteries’ needs could fall under that category.
“(Giffin) came in very concerned about a wall that’s coming down,” Doenges said. “That could be a capital project.”