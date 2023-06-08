Saith Joseph's Cemetery
St. Joseph’s Cemetery, on the corner of Stratton Road and Harrington Avenue, is seen here on Thursday. Cemetery Commissioner Tom Giffin told city leaders this week they needed to start spending more to maintain the city’s cemeteries.

 Photo by BRENNA JEPSON

Cemetery Commissioner Tom Giffin says it’s time for the city to start spending money on its cemeteries.

Giffin, who oversees the volunteer maintenance efforts at the cemeteries, offered some pointed remarks on the subject at the beginning of this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting. He noted that Bridgewater, whose population is less than a tenth of Rutland’s, budgets $35,000 a year for the care of its cemeteries.

