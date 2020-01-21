The census may have missed a fifth of Rutland County, and state and local officials are meeting today to talk about how to keep it from happening again.
The Vermont Complete Count Commission will hold its second meeting at 1 p.m. today at Rutland Free Library. The commission was created in November by an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Scott and tasked with finding ways to get more Vermonters counted.
“We’re working to reach, in particular, the hard-to-count communities in the state of Vermont,” said Michael Moser, coordinator of the Vermont State Census Data Center and a member of the commission. “We’ll be talking about the specific activities that are taking place and the message we want to go out.”
Moser said the commission is drawn from several sectors of state government and is working with a number of local counterparts.
“What they’re telling us is 20% of the population has not been counted,” said Caprice Hover, who is working on local outreach for the Rutland Complete Count committee. “I think it’s hard to hire people to go door-to-door, especially sometimes in a place where people might not feel comfortable. ... They’re really not giving us the actual information yet where we can target where people are missing. Is it Benson or is it Pine Street? We’re hoping to get more of that as we go on.”
Hover said one of the populations organizers are worried might get missed are people who move frequently from town to town and may lack up-to-date addresses.
“We’re going to be creating an actual commercial that’ll run on the TV about the importance of being counted,” she said.
Hover said they have also discussed organizing a pizza party for people who need help with census forms, but have to wait until census workers have been hired — the official start date for the 2020 census is April 1.
Moser said they will also work through business networks and advocacy organizations to identify undercounted populations.
“That may be folks like elders who are socially isolated,” he said. “That might be folks who have a high level of distrust for the current administration or government in general. It might mean new Americans. ... It could be folks who are transient.”
Moser said they hope to identify specific actions at the meeting Wednesday along with who is going to carry out those actions. While the meeting is open to the public, he said they are not necessarily looking for outside volunteers at this time.
“It’s not that sort of a meeting,” he said.
Moser said it is in the interest of everyone in Vermont to make sure all Vermonters are counted, saying it impacts housing and transportation grants, food assistance and Medicare, among others.
“All of those large federal programs that send Vermont taxpayer dollars back to the state are funded using census data to understand the population,” he said.
