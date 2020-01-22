The Census Bureau has contracted with ad agency Y&R to buy radio ads informing Vermonters about the upcoming census.
In Vermont, according to Vermont Association of Broadcasters Executive Director Wendy Mays, the company contracted with four of Vermont's 98 radio stations. All four were centered in Chittenden County.
"There seems to be a really big gap that needs to be filled," Mays said during the meeting of the Vermont Statewide Complete Count Commission at the Rutland Free Library on Wednesday. "When it's an agency that's buying nationally, they don't understand how our state works."
The commission, which was created by Republican Gov. Phil Scott late last year and is made up by representatives from state government and nonprofits, met to discuss strategies for reaching under-counted populations in the state. Funding from numerous federal programs is apportioned among the states based on census data.
Mays had a pitch for them to make better use of Vermont radio. She said the commission was eligible for VAB's Public Education Partnership program, which would produce radio ads for the group and get them on prime time slots statewide.
"We can make these messages whatever you want them to be," she said. "We can focus them; we can do different versions of them."
For $4,000, she said, the commission would get more than $16,000 worth of airtime, with a minimum of 22 messages each on 38 to 40 stations in drive-time and day-time slots. Mays said she left off Chittenden County stations since that was covered by the Y&R buy. She also said Y&R's television buy did not suffer from the same gap because national buys are distributed to local affiliates.
The idea was among the most specific bounced around the meeting, where committee members also discussed various venues to distribute literature on the census — with utility bills, with Meals on Wheels deliveries, at tax offices — and the under-counted populations that need to be targeted.
These include youth, the homeless and — a particularly tricky one, according to Vermont State Librarian and Commission Chairman Jason Broughton — people who distrust government.
"My view is, if you want to stick it to the man, let's stick it to the man and get this money coming back to Vermont," he said.
There were also discussions about the accessibility of census materials. Broughton said Vermont librarians were being trained to assist people with the census, from helping them get online to reading them questions when necessary. Dan Warnecke, associate director for the Rutland County United Way, said a lot of the nonprofits have numerous clients who cannot read, and that "easy-to-interpret" graphics on published materials would be useful.
Michael Moser, coordinator of the Vermont State Census Data Center, said that part of the message needs to be the "non-intrusive nature" of the nine-question census form.
"Every time you go online, every time you use your credit card, you give out more information than the census asks about you," he said.
There was some discussion about fashioning different messages for different populations, particularly in radio ads. Bob Stock, a partnership specialist for the Census Bureau, said he was worried that would dilute the message.
"What about one message, but have it recorded by members of different target groups?" he asked.
That idea was roundly praised.
