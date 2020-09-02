Figures on census response rates have local officials urging people to fill out their census forms.
According to materials sent out Wednesday morning by census organizers, Rutland County had an overall response rate of 55.1% as of Monday, lagging behind the statewide average of 58.8%. Rutland ranked sixth among Vermont counties for its response rate, with Chittenden County leading at 74.9% and Essex County coming in last at 37.3%.
Census data determines how a variety of federal resources are allocated, and state officials have been pushing to get as much of Vermont counted as possible.
The best response rate in the county was Rutland Town at 71.5%. Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini said he was not surprised.
"We've done a pretty good job through our website and Facebook of politely asking town residents to take the census and educate on the importance of the census," he said.
While he was pleased with the response rate, Terenzini said there was still work to do,
"We won't rest until we're close to 100%," he said. "It's about keeping it in front of people's minds, talking about it and making sure people remember to do it."
The next-highest rate was in Brandon with 67.6%, followed by Clarendon with 67.7% and Proctor with 66.6%.
The city ranked eighth in the county, with a response rate of 62.5%. Mayor David Allaire said he hopes to see that number increase significantly.
"It is incredibly important to respond to any census-taker, whether they come knocking on your door or you get something in the mail, or you do it online," he said. "It involves federal funding for the next 10 years. ... It's important for us, and it's important for all the communities."
Allaire said the numbers were not surprising.
"With COVID going on and all the unrest around the election, I guess there's a lot of people thinking about other things," he said. "It is incredibly important for a whole host of reasons."
The lower response rates tended to be in smaller towns - Mount Holly was at 38.5%, Wells at 36.7% and Pittsfield at 31.8%. The lowest was in Killington, where the data showed a response rate of 14.7%. The Select Board Chairman said he had no idea about the town's response rate until asked about it by a reporter, and that he would consult with the town manager the following day.
"We need to get them filled out and sent in if we want to be represented," he said.
Questions to local census officials were referred to an office in Burlington, which in turn referred them to an office in New York City, which did not respond to inquiries Wednesday afternoon.
