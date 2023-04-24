Philip Allen says the future comes to Center Street on Thursday.
The street will be closed off in the afternoon and the street filled with electric vehicles — and not just cars, Allen said. It will also include options such as electric jet skis and electric lawnmowers.
The event, “An Electrifying Afternoon,” is designed to showcase the variety of electric vehicles available, as well as serve as a fundraiser for the Paramount Theatre, where more electric devices will be on display.
“A hundred-ten years ago, when the Paramount was built, none of this stuff existed,” Allen said. “None of this stuff existed 12 years ago when Same Sun opened. None of this stuff existed in 2015 when we solarized the Paramount.”
Allen said that when he went into the solar business, the electric grid his arrays fed into powered lights and household appliances. Today, they can drive so much more, he said.
“We’re trying to get people to move everything they can from fossil fuel to the grid and then supply your own power to the grid,” he said. “For the first time, Center Street is going to look the way it will look in the future. ... If you come out for the event, you will see the future now. All these products exist, and it’s the tip of what’s coming. ... You don’t have to burn fossil fuels anymore.”
With recent spikes in fuel prices, Allen said he expects a greater thirst for electric vehicles. He said hosting the event at the Paramount also showcases a successful solar project. Allen said the solar array at the Paramount has generated $21,000 in Green Mountain Power credits from a $20,000 investment.
“It’s more than paid for itself, and it’s going to last another 20 years,” he said.
Paramount Executive Director Eric Mallette said the theater sees the savings on its electricity.
“We can now proudly say a significant portion of our electric usage is generated right here, literally over the heads of our performers,” he said. “Every dollar that we, as an organization, can put to better use in terms of the mission-driven work we set out to accomplish is one less dollar that needs to be raised in the community. ... We’re not just generating power for the sake of generating power. We’re generating power in the interest of being good members of planet Earth and making the best financial decisions we can.”
Allen said going electric can have aesthetic benefits, as well. Imagine, he suggested, a Sunday morning in the summer, and all of your neighbors are mowing their lawns without making any noise.
The products are available locally, Allen said.
The jet skis are sold at Central Vermont Motorcycles; and the lawn mowers at Tractor Supply.
The event is free and open to the public from 4 to 6 p.m., with catering by Roots — another Same Sun solar customer. To benefit the Paramount, Same Sun is selling raffle tickets.
Several prizes will only be available to people attending, but Allen said you don’t have to show up to win the grand prize — $10,000 in cash or $20,000 toward a Same Sun solar array.
“While not everybody wants a solar array, and I understand that, almost everybody can do something with $10,000,” Allen said.
Raffle tickets are available at paramountvt.org.
