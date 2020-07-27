The center of downtown is under a boil-water notice until at least midday Tuesday.
Public Works Superintendent Jeffrey Wennberg said the order was triggered by a water main break discovered early Monday morning and applies to all customers on both sides of Center Street from the Yellow Deli to Wales Street. He said the break was in a six-inch cast iron pipe in front of the Paramount Theatre. He said the pipe dates back to 1869.
“This is not the first time this particular pipe has given us trouble,” he said. “It was a split in the cast. There’s a seam on those old cast iron pipes and that’s typically where it splits.”
Wennberg said a crew was called out at 5 a.m. and had water service restored before noon, but the nature of the break and the repairs triggered state regulations calling for a boil-water notice for at least 24 hours. If tests for contamination come back negative, Wennberg said, the city can lift the order at midday Tuesday. If not, samples will be taken every 24 hours until a test comes back clean.
“It is extremely rare that we find contamination,” he said. “The probability that there is contamination is extremely low, but it is possible.”
Wennberg also noted that a number of downtown restaurants are already closed on Mondays, minimizing the inconvenience. The restaurants what were open dealt with it the best they could.
“They had the water back on by 11, which is when we start rocking and rolling anyway,” said Jen Walker at Hand Carved by Ernie.
Walker said washing dishes was a bit more difficult because of the need to boil water first, but nothing insurmountable.
“We’re a small operation,” she said. “It’s not a massive amount of extra work for us.”
Wennberg said there have been roughly half a dozen breaks in that particular line in the last several years. He said that if the city does decide to make the current temporary redesign of Center Street permanent, it might make sense to plan a replacement of the pipe to coincide with the street repairs.
“All this commercial property – it’s a big deal when you have to shut it off, much less a boil water order,” he said.
