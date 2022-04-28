The passage from Center Street to the transit center will remain locked for the time being, but local officials will talk to the state about better ways to secure it.
Mayor David Allaire gave the green light for LAZ Parking to begin locking the passage after numerous complaints about the activities of transients using it for shelter. People using the parking deck can get in using their parking passes or tickets, but access to the non-parking public was cut off. This resulted in a pushback from people who use the passage as a shortcut to the transit center and the issue came before the Parking Committee Wednesday.
“I didn’t feel like it was LAZ’s responsibility to be over there policing the area,” Allaire said,
The city leases the parking deck from the state and in turn pays LAZ to operate it. Marble Valley Regional Transit has its own lease with the state for the ground level of the transit center. Allaire said untangling who was responsible for what in the building was difficult and noted that there were no state representatives at the meeting — Board of Aldermen member Devon Neary, the committee chair, said the state had been invited.
Ray LaMoria, who manages the parking deck for LAZ, said that aside from people defecating in the hallway, drug use and “aggressive behavior” by people sheltering in the hallway gave him safety concerns for parking deck users as well as his staff.
“LAZ Parking is not security,” he said. “We have nothing to do with security. We are a parking company. ... I feel for the vagrants that come in there and need to get warm ... but that’s not what the hallway is for.”
LAZ representative John Santaniello said the closure was not a sudden move.
“This decision has been eight years in the making,” Santaniello said. “Our guys have been shooing people out of that hallway.”
Santaniello said the situation had escalated in the past couple year, in part due to “demographics.”
“It’s weird to say the older vagrants were more respectful than the younger ones, but it’s a fact,” he said. “The last year and a half have been really damaging.”
Board member Anna Tadio argued that public transit users should have access to the passage, saying it did not seem fair to make them walk all the way around the block to get to the transit center from Center Street. Neary suggested lighting the entry better and removing the doors and heating elements, making an open-air passage.
Santaniello said that idea could work once LAZ did additional work to secure the garage. Devon also suggested unlocking the passage during the day, to which Allaire said he was not ready to make such a change.
“I think we need a little bit longer to stabilize the situation and do it a little more thoughtfully moving ahead,” Allaire said.
The issue remains in committee, and Neary said he would attempt to schedule another meeting with representatives of the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services.
