Three possible futures for Center Street go before the public next week.
The Rutland Redevelopment Authority will hold a public forum at 6:30 p.m. April 25 at the Paramount Theatre to get public feedback on three design concepts for the street. The meeting will follow a similar one limited to “Center Street stakeholders” at 5 p.m.
The design concepts, developed with DuBois & King, are to make the summer configuration of recent years, with narrowed travel lanes, wider sidewalks and parklet, permanent; to make Center Street one-way from Wales Street to Merchants Row; or to close the same stretch of Center Street off to vehicular traffic entirely and make it a pedestrian zone, like Church Street in Burlington.
“I really don’t have a handle on where people are going to be (in terms of which option they are likely to prefer),” said RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy. “I think the whole purpose of this exercise is to formally lay out the options and then get that feedback.”
Duffy said the feedback will be part of a final report to the Board of Aldermen, which will decide which, if any, of the options to pursue.
“This is just a scoping study,” said engineer Dayton Crites, who worked on the conceptual designs. “This is just a scoping study. One thing to be clear about is this is not a project where we’re designing three specific streets. We’re exploring the broad category of options.”
The first option already has been tested over the last two summers: It was initially introduced in part so downtown restaurants could use parklets for outdoor dining space during COVID. Duffy said it has proven broadly popular.
Duffy said the one-way option would only allow westbound traffic — limiting it the other way would have been more trouble for the fire department — and would again allow for a narrower travel lane and wider sidewalks. He also said they would consider a curbless street, with the sidewalk level with the traffic lanes. Duffy said this would give the city more flexibility in paving material and would make for a different environment when the street is temporarily closed for events like Friday Night Live.
“It would be almost like a hybrid with a closed street with the ability to change back and forth,” Duffy said.
Duffy said one concern raised was careless drivers more easily leaving the road and winding up on the sidewalk. Crites said several such streets exist and that one method that helps present such problems is careful use of pavement markings.
“A pseudo-curb line is one thing I’ve seen in a lot of areas,” he said.
If there is streetside parking, Crites said aluminum bollards separate the sidewalk from the road.
A pedestrian-only Center Street gets suggested every few years, and the idea has historically met with stiff resistance from downtown merchants. Before her recent departure from the office, former Downtown Rutland Partnership executive director Nikki Hindman said that attitude seemed to be shifting. Crites said his own discussions indicate the idea still is controversial but that the discussion is productive.
“We talk to a lot of people who’d like to see it pedestrian-only. We talk to a lot of people who think that’s the worst idea ever. ... What is unifying in Rutland is a desire for Center Street to become a wonderful place to spend time as a pedestrian. How we get there is what people differ on.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
