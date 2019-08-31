At the first Central Vermont Horse Festival at the Vermont Fairgrounds on Saturday, Harley Stocker and her cousin, Hailey Hults, looked the part.
Both wore cowboy hats and Stocker wore an elaborately decorated top that wouldn't have looked out of place at the Country Music Awards. Most tellingly, of course, both were atop horses.
Stocker, 18, from Castleton, had just completed a trail class competition, where she led her horse through an unfamiliar obstacle course to demonstrate the trust between horse and rider.
“The show's been pretty good. It's definitely been very diverse, a lot of options for the different horses. It gives all the horses a chance to make a statement,” Stocker said.
Hults, 19, from Benson, said she and her cousin attend whatever horse shows they can. Both said they would come back if the show becomes a regular event.
The show ran from Saturday and will end on Monday.
Andrea Hathaway-Miglorie, of CenterLine Farms in Rutland, was one of the main organizers of the festival. On Saturday afternoon, Hathaway-Miglorie said that while some technical issues were still coming together, the first festival had been “terrific.”
Saturday was the open horse show that included the trail class in which Stocker and Hults competed. Sunday was expected to be dressage and jumping competitions and Monday was expected to be gymkana, or “games on horseback.”
Hathaway-Miglorie said no decision had been made about whether the festival would become an annual event.
The festival took place in parallel with a loosely-related event. The Vermont Farriers Association hosted its 13th annual forging clinic and contest on Friday and Saturday. Hathaway-Miglorie said the farriers' event happened in October in 2018. This year, she suggested the farriers join the festival to combine the number of attendees into one event.
“The whole purpose of this event is to raise money for the fair to keep working on building more stalls so that we can rent it out to horse shows every weekend in the summers,” she said.
Hathaway-Miglorie said Rutland has a large population of horse owners and better facilities at the fairgrounds would allow for more events and more opportunities for young riders.
While the goal is to develop the fair's facilities so the site can help sponsor local events by renting to outside organizations, Hathaway-Miglorie pointed out that the effort had in turn been supported by more than 100 volunteers and local businesses that had done everything from donating stone and other materials to building the fence that surrounds the competition arena. A barbecue was scheduled for Sunday to show appreciation for those supporters.
At the Royce Mandigo Arena, Mark Schneider, of Poultney, said the farriers' activities had been going well although he said he had hoped for stronger attendance.
“This time of year is a little tough because we're still busy in our everyday work,” he said.
Another farrier association member, Corey Oldroyd, of Brandon, said while their event was called a “contest,” the focus of most of their events was more on the “clinic” side as it brought farriers together and allowed them to pursue continuing education.
Schneider said the contest attracted people from most of New England and beyond, including one competitor from Pennsylvania.
Farriers at the contest have to examine horse shoes on display at the event and then recreate the shoe as closely as they can in a limited time.
Joel Amyx, current president of the Vermont association, said there may have been a slightly smaller attendance this year as the show moved from October to Labor Day weekend but that had an upside.
“The good thing about having a smaller turnout, you get more hands-on (time) with the people who you bring to teach you. That's the only reason I'm competing. I haven't been able to practice. I have five kids so having time to practice is like … no, I don't have it,” he said.
Amyx said the shows only attract a small number of people who practice blacksmithing but the events draw those who want to “better themselves or their career.”
For example, Amyx said he saw improvement in his own ability just between two events in which he participated this weekend. That improvement means horses who will be getting more “soundness” in their shoes, he added.
The Central Vermont Horse Festival is a Vermont State Fair event.
