MONTPELIER — It wasn’t “water, water everywhere” in central Vermont on Monday morning, but getting from here to there got trickier as the rain continued to fall in a region thus far spared the worst of the damage caused by a series of storms that prompted Gov. Phil Scott to declare a state of emergency on Sunday.

That was the good news.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0