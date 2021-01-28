WILLIAMSTOWN — The Central Vermont Supervisory Union's two school districts — and, by extension each of their two towns — are approaching Town Meeting Day a little differently this year.
Different from last year and different from each other.
Concerns about COVID-19 led select boards to cancel traditional town meetings in all four communities — Northfield, Williamstown, Washington and Orange. They also prompted the Echo Valley School Board to pivot away from presenting its $5.1 million budget request to voters from Orange and Washington at an open meeting that is typically sandwiched in between those two communities' town meetings.
However, the similarities end there because while the Echo Valley towns have opted to send ballots to every active registered voter — nearly 1,700 across the two towns — voters in Northfield and Williamstown, and by extension the Paine Mountain School District, will have to request ballots if they want to vote early.
That could produce a November-like turnout in Orange and Washington — two tiny towns that sparingly use the Australian ballot voting system in March.
Washington has historically used the day-long voting system to elect local officials and, while contested races are a rarity, there are actually a couple this year. Australian ballot voting is even more of a novelty in Orange. In throw-back Vermont fashion, the town typically nominates and elects candidates for local office from the floor of their traditional town meeting.
Not this year.
This year two communities that are accustomed to conducting almost all of their business at moderated meetings that are typically attended by fewer than 40 people have embraced the state's offer to cover the cost of sending ballots to every active voter — there are 832 in Orange and more than 800 in Washington.
Neither community has a vote tabulating machine and their respective town clerks know from recent experience counting paper ballots is a time-consuming exercise.
In Orange, Town Clerk Angela Eastman said her election workers have shown signs of improvement. It took until 3:30 a.m. to complete the counting of ballots in the August primaries last year, and Eastman said poll workers shaved more than 90 minutes off that time when counting ballots in November. Still, the results of that Tuesday's election in Orange weren't known until very early Wednesday morning.
Eastman isn't optimistic about the prospect of having results before midnight on March 2, but she said there is a chance.
There aren't any contested races and the Select Board didn't put any exotic questions on a ballot that will ask voters to decide the fate of three budget requests — including the $5.1 million school spending plan that will be collectively considered by voters in Orange and Washington. The Orange Select Board is responsible for the other two — a general fund budget that calls for spending nearly $325,000 while raising roughly $204,000 in taxes and a highway fund budget with a $448,500 bottom line that would need just over $353,000 in tax support.
Select Board Chairwoman Sue Perreault tops the list of candidates in Orange — most of them incumbents — who are running unopposed. School Director Monica McDonald is running for a two-year term and one of the few non-incumbents on the ballot this year is Heather Flynn. Flynn is running for the three-year School Board seat now held by Board Chairwoman Jessica Foster.
There are a couple of contested races in Washington, according to Town Clerk Carol Davis, who said the town's first-ever fiscal year budget request will require raising just over $447,000 in property taxes. Voters approved an 18-month budget a year ago to pave the way for the transition from the calendar to a fiscal year.
Though Davis is running unopposed for clerk, she is being challenged in her bid for reelection as the town's delinquent tax collector by Ellen Blanchard.
The other race involves a School Board seat now held by Jennifer Trombly. Trombly isn't running again, but Peter Carbee and Dominique LaFond are both hoping to fill her three-year board seat.
Selectman Robert Blanchard and Town Moderator Harry Roush are among the candidates who are running unopposed. Blanchard has been elected by Australian ballot before, while Roush is routinely nominated and elected on the floor of a town meeting that won't be happening this year. Roush is also the lone candidate to serve as the school district's moderator.
Things will be a little different in the Paine Mountain School District.
Select Boards in Northfield and Williamstown, as well as the Paine Mountain board opted not to automatically send ballots to every voter, while making them available upon request.
Though clerks in both communities are hoping and expecting a surge in requests for absentee ballots, overall turnout should more closely resemble their typical Town Meeting Day elections even if fewer voters show up at the polls on March 2.
Both Northfield and Williamstown routinely conduct local elections by Australian Ballot, and it won't be a change for voters in both communities to collectively decide the fate of the $18.5 million school budget using the daylong voting system.
What will change is that municipal budgets in both communities will be added to this year's ballots, as will funding requests for an assortment of local and regional organizations.
All, including the Select Board's $4.8 million budget request, will be the subject of up-or-down votes without opportunity for discussion or amendment.
In Northfield, Town Clerk Kim Pedley is running unopposed, as are Select Board members Dave Maxwell and Julie Goodrich, and School Director Emily Gray.
There is a contested race for one of two Select Board seats in Williamstown.
Though Chairman Rodney Graham is running unopposed for his two-year seat on the town board, veteran Selectman Francis Covey's decision to step down in March has sparked race to fill his three-year seat. Donald Angolano, who once served as assistant to Town Manager Jackie Higgins and is now employed as the town's assistant ambulance director is running for the seat as is Clayton Woodworth.
There are no other contested races, and Graham and School Director Jessica Van Deren are among the incumbents who are running unopposed.
Williamstown voters will be asked to raise roughly $1.25 million to support the Select Board's general fund budget request and another $1.1 million to cover the costs of the highway fund budget.
Among other things, they will also be asked to approve a plan to use $60,000 of an audited surplus to reduce the tax rate for the coming fiscal year, while placing the balance — nearly $21,000 — in the town's tax stabilization fund.
The other items on this year's warning, including funding requests from area agencies and whether to print the names of delinquent taxpayers in the town report, are routine fare for those who attend town meeting, but won't get that chance this year.
