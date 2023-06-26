The Chaffee Art Center will look a bit more whimsical this week as it kicks off its series of 14 children’s camps that will run over the course of the summer.
Beginning Monday with the “Elves, Gardens and Art!” camp and “The Art of Science” camp, Chaffee Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker said camps are a way for kids to engage with their community and get in touch with their creativity.
She added that she and her staff are thrilled to have young artists in the space again.
“We’re a community arts center and what we want to do is we want to engage young people — and people of all ages, really — and one way to do that is to have these camps where they get to come in, do some fun things and experience the arts in all forms. It’s just amazing to see these kids from the first day that they come into the last day that they’re here. They are very different (after the experience),” Birkheimer Rooker said.
The camps, which are primarily offered for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, cover the spectrum of the arts, including cooking, sculpture, mixed media, drawing, painting, musical theater and much more.
Most of the camps are half day; however, several run in tandem so that kids can spend full days at the center.
Deb Dauphinais, a former art teacher, is teaching this week’s “Elves, Gardens and Art!” camp and said the camps provide a great opportunity for kids to explore art in a setting outside of school and work with unique materials.
“Today we looked at some Andy Goldsworthy, outdoor art and environmental art and we talked about what was outside of the Chaffee,” Dauphinais said. “We (also) talked about elf houses and fairy houses, what materials we had and places we might want to start thinking about putting one because they’re all going to build one this week.”
Karen Wurster, a local artist and instructor for “The Art of Science” and several other camps that will run this summer, said teaching these programs is a passion of hers.
“It’s just a delight to be able to work with these young, budding artists and help them build confidence, express themselves and realize their full potential,” Wurster said. “I just think (these camps) help kids feel connected to something more, something bigger and that they see the impact that putting themselves out there, encouraging other peers and meeting new friends has.”
And in addition to creating with different media, kids will also have the opportunity to learn about and work with the Chaffee’s exhibits and grounds.
“(On Monday), the instructor brought all the campers down and they went through the galleries. Our (current exhibit) is ‘Animals in Art,’ but it comes down on Friday,” Birkheimer Rooker said. “They went through the nature in the art and it gave them a chance to experience the exhibit as well. That’s what’ll happen with each camp.”
She added that another feature of most of the camps will be the center’s pollinator garden that was planted last year thanks to a grant from the Rutland County Audubon Society.
Birkheimer Rooker said one of the courses, the “Big Art” camp, held from 9 a.m. to noon July 17-21 for kids aged 6 to 12, will also pay homage to a Chaffee collaborator and summer camp instructor who passed away this year.
“Helvi Abatiell (ran) a lot of art camps and clay classes and all kinds of classes here. So, the mural made in the ‘Big Art’ camp is going to have some sunflowers in remembrance of Helvi,” she said. “It will be meaningful to everyone.”
Those interested in signing up for one of the camps or one of the Chaffee’s many other adult and kids’ classes that will be running this summer can visit chaffeeartcenter.org to do so. People can also sign up in-person at the center, by phone at 802-775-0356 or by email at info@chaffeeartcenter.org.
“Art can (look like) creating with food, writing, theater, music, painting and even gardening,” Birkheimer Rooker said. “In offering many different forms of the arts, it allows kids to experience all of them so they can hopefully keep doing them throughout their life — because the arts are healing.”
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com