Chaffee art camps 2023
A group of kids paints watercolor gardens Monday at the “Elves, Gardens and Art!” camp led by instructor Deb Dauphinais.

 Photo provided

The Chaffee Art Center will look a bit more whimsical this week as it kicks off its series of 14 children’s camps that will run over the course of the summer.

Beginning Monday with the “Elves, Gardens and Art!” camp and “The Art of Science” camp, Chaffee Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker said camps are a way for kids to engage with their community and get in touch with their creativity.

