The sweet smell of the holidays filled the historic Chaffee Art Center at their annual Gingerbread Showcase on Saturday, with community members from across Rutland dropping by to get a taste of the fun.

The event offered a variety of activities including caroling, card making and cookie decorating, as well as the opportunity to vote for the favorite of four submitted gingerbread creations.

