The sweet smell of the holidays filled the historic Chaffee Art Center at their annual Gingerbread Showcase on Saturday, with community members from across Rutland dropping by to get a taste of the fun.
The event offered a variety of activities including caroling, card making and cookie decorating, as well as the opportunity to vote for the favorite of four submitted gingerbread creations.
“We keep doing this (because of) tradition. People love to come and see the gingerbread, whether there’s one or 15. The place smells wonderful. And it’s creative,” said Sherri Birkheimer Rooker, Chaffee’s executive director. “It’s another one of the arts — decorating, designing, baking. And it’s a community event that people really enjoy.”
People are welcome to stop by the center and vote for their favorite gingerbread sculpture until Dec. 23.
Votes will determine the winners for first through fourth place.
This year’s creations included two traditional gingerbread houses, a replica of an AT-AT from “Star Wars,” and an homage to the classic movie, “A Christmas Story.”
Open to all ages, individuals and groups, rules for the contest stated that only 5% of the entry could be made of non-edible material, non-edible material must not be visible, it must be attached to a sturdy base, the major structural components must be made of gingerbread and — above all — absolutely no kits.
“When you see these young people come in, it doesn’t matter whether there’s many (submissions) or a few, they’re just amazed by these creations. And they are amazing,” Birkheimer Rooker said. “To me, these people are so talented in the way they put these together.”
Caroling during the event was courtesy of Green Mountain Music, a collective that offers music lessons at Chaffee. Instructor and performer Helen Taylor said that she and her co-instructor, Steven Wilson, jumped at the chance to be a part of the event.
“We all miss doing community events, seeing each other and getting together, especially at this time of year. So, it’s just nice to see everybody again (and) meet new people,” Taylor said. “Some of our students came out and sang Christmas carols today with us. It’s great to have nice things to look forward to.”
Jenna Boynton, a Rutlander who visited the showcase, said she and her family really enjoyed the event and the fun activities it offered.
“My niece takes violin lessons. Her teacher is singing and invited us to come and sing along. We’ve had a wonderful time,” Boynton said. “(This event) really brings people together. It’s been an opportunity for a lot of positive connections.”
Sisters Evelyn, 10, and Lucia Kirk, 5, said they both enjoyed everything the day offered, but that making cards was a favorite.
“It’s just fun! You get to use your creativity,” Evelyn said.
Upcoming at the Chaffee Arts Center is a free ornament making workshop on Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., that all are welcome to attend.
“I love the Chaffee mansion. And I love what the Chaffee represents in the community. This event is something that the community comes in for,” Birkheimer Rooker said. “We try to have family events and we try to do some things that are free so they can come and enjoy our beautiful (building).”
