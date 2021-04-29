The Chaffee Art Center is offering Rutland a seat — 40 seats, actually.
The nonprofit is organizing a community public art effort akin to previous projects in which local artists decorated hearts and trains, placing them around town. This time, the Chaffee is recruiting artists to paint benches.
“The idea is that it’s going to beautify the streetscapes,” Chaffee Executive Director Sherri Birkheimer Rooker said. “It’ll give locals something fun to do because there are going to be 30 permanently placed benches and another 10 that will be auctioned off later in the year.”
The benches are being constructed by Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, New York. Artists will be provided with the wooden back to paint. Interested artists can apply by contacting Birkheimer Rooker at 775-0356 or info@chaffeeartcenter.org. Members of the public can donate $1,000 to sponsor a bench and $1,500 to sponsor a bench and have some say in where it is placed. Memorial plaques on benches will be available for $100.
Birkheimer Rooker said she expects to give the benches to artists in three weeks, allowing six to eight weeks for painting and then time for touching up once the backs are attached to the rest of the bench.
“Fingers crossed, we will showcase the project at Art in the Park,” she said. “With street-art projects, you have to be a little flexible. Thing can change or things can come up. The good news is, we have two Art in the Parks.”
The Chaffee will work with the Downtown Rutland Partnership on placement of most of the benches. Interim Executive Director Nikki Hindman said they had a number of locations in mind at “strategic points” outside cafes, restaurants and stores and would add the benches to the app the DRP developed that offers a walking tour of the city’s public art and historic sites.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters said she would have discretion over where the benches would go in city parks, but plans on discussions with the Chaffee.
“I’m going to leave the decision up to the Chaffee to give me suggestions,” she said. “I think one of the suggestions was Main Street Park, but we’re pretty open.”
