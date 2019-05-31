A government agency has denied a challenge to the $517 million contract awarded to GE Aviation by the U.S. Army.
GE Aviation announced Thursday that the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied a “protest” filed by Advanced Turbine Engine Company (ATEC) over GE Aviation being awarded a contract to build parts for the Boeing AH-64 Apaches and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.
“GE's team is ready to execute on the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of the (Improved Turbine Engine Program) as soon as the Government lifts the stop-work order in place during the protest period,” reads the statement form GE Aviation.
Kenneth Patton, a managing associate general counsel in GAO's Office of General Counsel, confirmed Friday that his office denied ATEC’s protest. A “protest” in this case, he said, is essentially an objection or a complaint to a bid awarded by the government. He said a public decision has not yet been issued, but will be within several days or several weeks depending on how much proprietary information is to be redacted.
GE Aviation did not return calls or emails seeking comment on Friday, nor did ATEC.
ATEC did, however, release its own statement Thursday, attributing it to ATEC President Craig Madden.
“We appreciate the thorough review of our protest as conducted by the Government Accountability Office,” he said. “We are disappointed in the outcome and are currently reviewing the decision in detail.”
He said for a project this important, more than paper proposals should have been looked at.
“Indeed, it is customary for the Pentagon to thoroughly test competing engines before making a final down select,” he said. “Testing provides clear, unequivocal evidence of engine capabilities that cannot be obtained through a proposal. Therefore, we have recommended that Congress provide the funding to allow the Army to take both engines further into the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the procurement before making a final selection.”
In February, Dave Wilson, communications leader for GE Aviation military systems, explained that GE Aviation makes the T901-GE-900 engine, which the Army wants to test out in some of its helicopter models. The GE plant in Rutland will build some of the engine’s parts.
