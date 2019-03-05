WALLINGFORD — Select Board Chairman Bill Brooks was edged out by 10 votes Tuesday.
Challenger John McClallen pushed Brooks out of his three-year seat, 190-180. Meanwhile, Selectman Bruce Duchesne fended off a challenge by Mark Tessier, holding on to his two-year seat by a vote of 185-158.
Elsewhere on the ballot, Liz Filskov claimed a three-year seat on the Mill River Unified Union School District Board, 237-124, and Jill Teer-Stone beat out Lee Perry for delinquent tax collector, 225-159.
Wallingford also decided to appoint its constables Tuesday. The town approved all its budget items from the floor Monday night — the constable issue was the only article other than officer elections to be voted by Australian ballot. The measure was approved 227-144.
(1) comment
The story states that Duchesne fended off a challenge by Mark Tessier. Tessier was the incumbent and lost his position.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.