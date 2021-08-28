PLAINFIELD — Geologist George Springston learned first-hand just how quickly the landscape can be dramatically altered after the storms in 2011.
Springston works at Norwich University in Northfield. He moved to Plainfield in 1991, where he and his wife, Rose Paul, volunteer for the National Weather Service by operating a weather service station.
Springston also has been studying up on flooding in the Great Brook. He said flooding has been an issue in town for years. The town was hit hard by the storm in 1927 and there have been multiple other flooding events since.
He said he and resident Lori Barg, with help from the U.S. Geological Survey, studied the Great Brook for three years in the 1990s to see if there was anything special about that waterway that was causing flooding. He said they learned the brook gets the same amount of rainfall and runoff as other areas so there must be other factors at play.
He said he and Barg received funding from Vermont Geological Survey in 1999 to conduct one of the first stream landform geographology studies in the state. Springston said they went up and down the brook, studying it in great detail.
Springston said they discovered the issues in the brook were caused, in part, by the road that runs along it. He said the road crosses the brook multiple times using bridges and culverts. He said the road also blocks the brook from access to floodplains.
“It’s more how humans have used the landscape there that has a lot to do with the problems along the brook,” he said.
With that background and experience, when the rain started to fall on May 26, 2011, Springston said he knew something big was happening.
Much of the focus in Vermont when it comes to flooding and storms in 2011 goes to Tropical Storm Irene, which hit the state in August 2011 and devastated some areas. But it was a series of thunderstorms in May of that year that gets brought up when discussing flooding in Plainfield.
Springston said the May storms dropped 5.2 inches of rain in about 7 or 8 hours. He said that’s about the same amount of rain seen in Irene, but that was over about 24 hours.
Springston said because of the time of year, the ground was already saturated with snowmelt in May and it had been a wet spring so the water had nowhere to go.
“It was just the worst-possible scenario,” he said.
The storms washed out driveways and sections of town roads, including a long section of Brook Road that took weeks to repair. Debris got caught up in the bridge on Brook Road, causing water to flow around the bridge and into nearby homes. The town is now working on replacing that bridge because experts have determined the underside is too narrow for large rain events.
Springston said the rain started at about 9 p.m. and he awoke the next morning to the sounds of a roaring Great Brook.
One of the things Springston specializes in is how floods impact landscape. So he took the opportunity to start exploring and recording the damage caused by the flood.
Springston said he found boulders that were 5 or 6 feet in diameter that had been moved by floodwaters. He said such occurrences have been recorded before, but it was quite surprising to see in person.
Springston said he also traveled around the state to check out the destruction caused by Irene. That storm devastated parts of the Mad River Valley, the Dog River Valley and the southern part of the state.
“I was shocked by the amount of landscape change that resulted from this storm. And I think it caught me, and many other people who study rivers, just how large the impacts can be. It’s almost hard to overestimate them,” he said.
Springston said thanks to climate change, the potential for large storms like this is only increasing so officials need to carefully plan for them.
It wasn’t just the amount of destruction that struck Springston, it was how quickly that destruction took place.
“We often think of geologic processes being slow, that’s been the traditional view. I’ve spent my whole career learning, indeed, that is not always the case. Sometimes change can happen very rapidly,” he said.
