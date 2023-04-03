A co-defendant in a 2022 murder case has had his charges downgraded.
Michael O'Brien, 36, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of accessory after the fact for his alleged role in the killing of Sincere Johnson.
The charge carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison. O'Brien previously had been charged with aiding and abetting a second-degree murder, which would have carried a 20-year minimum and a maximum sentence of life in prison.
O'Brien continues to be held for lack of $100,000 bail.
Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said O'Brien's arraignment on the new charge came with a twist — a claim that O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky, charged with first-degree murder in the case, are married, which could exempt O'Brien from the charge. The two have been previously described in court records as boyfriend and girlfriend.
Sullivan said the charge was reduced due to the analysis provided by Judge Cortland Corsones in a decision rejecting the state's request to have O'Brien held without bail. Such a request requires great evidence of guilt, which Corsones said the state didn't have, at least for the aiding and abetting charge.
“In our case there is no direct evidence of a preconceived plan with a common criminal objective to kill (Johnson); nor is there any direct evidence of the defendant’s participation in some substantial measure to accomplish such a plan,” the decision issued in January reads. “In addition, there is no direct evidence to establish that defendant had procured, incited, or encouraged Samplatsky in the crime, nor that he was present should it become necessary to render assistance to Samplatsky in her killing of (Johnson).”
The decision said that while Samplatsky and O’Brien arrived at the apartment together, and that he was present for the killing and fled with Samplatsky, none of the witnesses saw him with a gun.
“The evidence fairly demonstrates that the defendant was present at the scene to purchase cocaine from (Johnson), but is insufficient to establish anything beyond that,” the decision reads. “In this case, the evidence does not support more than suspicion or conjecture.”
Accessory after the fact applies to people who help someone who has committed a felony evade arrest or punishment, but not if that person is a spouse, sibling, parent, child, grandparent or grandchild of the accused.
Sullivan said that during the arraignment on Monday, O'Brien held up his left hand to display a ring, and his attorney said there was a marriage certificate in his and Samplatsky's names. Sullivan declined to comment on whether the marriage exemption would apply if the two got married after the alleged murder.
"I suspect that's what the litigation will focus on," Sullivan said.
Samplatsky allegedly shot Johnson, described in affidavits as a drug dealer from New York staying in Rutland, multiple times before fleeing with O'Brien to New Hampshire. The incident, which took place at a house on Baxter Street, has been charged as a hate crime due to Samplatsky allegedly referring to Johnson — who is Black — with racially charged language when police interviewed her.
