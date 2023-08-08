A Pawlet woman was arraigned this week on a number of lesser charges from a series of alleged incidents that eventually led to her being jailed.
Ruth Byrne, 33, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to one charge of retail theft and two charges each of trespassing and simple assault on a protected professional, all misdemeanors. The charges carry a combined maximum of five years in prison.
Byrne previously was arraigned on a felony burglary charge as well as misdemeanor charges of unlawful trespass, criminal threatening, violating an abuse prevention order, each of simple assault and attempting to escape the custody of a police officer. Bail was set at $2,000 in those cases.
The charges all stem from alleged incidents prior to the ones that landed her in jail last month. By June 17, the date of the first of the cases heard on Monday, police said Byrne had already been the subject of 44 different complaints to Rutland-area law enforcement, “most of which involve her bizarre and aggressive behavior towards members of the public.”
The June 17 incident involved an allegation that Byrne shoplifted a copy of the Rutland Herald from the Cumberland Farms in Wallingford after being told she could not solicit money from the customers. Police said she also had an unidentified man with her who stole a can of Red Bull from the store.
The following day, police received a report that Byrne had gone to Sheldon’s Store in Pawlet, violating a no-trespassing order the store owner had taken against her. Police said she tried to buy a pack of cigarettes, soliciting money from other customers to pay for them, before a clerk reminded her she was not supposed to be in the store.
The third incident, June 23, began with a trespassing call from The Barn restaurant in Pawlet, according to court records. The owner of the restaurant, Mark McChesney, who was also Byrne’s landlord, told police she entered the restaurant with her dog and that when he told her she could not be there — he had previously filed an order against trespass — she replied, “I’ll kill you and your whole family.”
A Vermont State Trooper went to speak with Byrne along with a crisis specialist from Rutland Mental Health, according to affidavits, and Byrne refused to come out of her apartment to speak with them. Instead, police said, she punched through a window, causing both the trooper and crisis specialist to be hit with broken glass. Police said the trooper suffered a small cut and that the crisis worker felt pain from being hit, but suffered no injury.