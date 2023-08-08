A Pawlet woman was arraigned this week on a number of lesser charges from a series of alleged incidents that eventually led to her being jailed.

Ruth Byrne, 33, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to one charge of retail theft and two charges each of trespassing and simple assault on a protected professional, all misdemeanors. The charges carry a combined maximum of five years in prison.

