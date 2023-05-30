A Rutland County criminal court judge has ruled that the state has enough evidence to convince a jury Stacey Vaillancourt poisoned an infant in her care.
Judge Cortland Corsones issued a 14-page decision Tuesday denying a motion to dismiss the of charges of involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child against Vaillancourt. A hearing to schedule her trial was set for June 12.
Vaillancourt was caring for 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar in the day care she ran out of her home in 2019 when the child died from a toxic dose of diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl.
The defense’s motion to dismiss argued that the state could not prove Vaillancourt gave the drug to the baby and that there was enough uncertainty about the child’s time of death that it was possible she might have been given the drug before even arriving at the daycare. Corsones wrote that he was unpersuaded.
“There is ample evidence that H.B. was alive and breathing, well into the afternoon,” Corsones wrote. “Indeed, the State’s evidence does not allow the conclusion that H.B. actually stopped breathing and died within the first two (or even four or five) hours of her arrival at Defendant’s daycare that morning.”
The decision notes Vaillancourt’s own observations that the child was “pretty normal” through the morning and “fine” when put down for a nap in the afternoon.
“There is no room in that narrative to conclude that H.B. actually died so early during the day, that an adult other than Defendant could have been responsible for administering the dose,” Corsones wrote.
Corsones was also unreceptive to an argument that because the autopsy had not determined whether the child had been given one large dose of the drug or several smaller ones, she might have been given the drug over a period of days, therefore, her death while under Vaillancourt’s care being a coincidence. As a precedent, Corsones sited a ruling in a similar case, where a woman admitted to giving her child alcohol, but not as much alcohol as was in the child’s system.
“A jury in this case ... would learn from the State’s evidence that the victim was incapable of self-administration of the drug in question; that Defendant administered at least some amount of the drug to the victim ... that Defendant had the opportunity to administer the drug in lethal amounts; and that there was no other person who could have administered the drug to the victim,” Corsones wrote.
Corsones wrote that a jury could decide whether to credit defense theories about how else the poisoning could have happened and also whether the lack of diphenhydramine found at Vaillancourt’s residence indicated her innocence or that she had a chance to dispose of evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.