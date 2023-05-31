A Danby man is in jail after allegedly crashing his car while fleeing from the police.
Kyle Goodrich, 33, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of eluding police as well as misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash, retail theft and driving without a license. The charges carry a potential combined maximum of 11½ years in prison. Goodrich was ordered held for lack of $10,000 bail.
Rutland Town Police Chief Edward Dumas wrote in an affidavit that he arrived at Tractor Supply in the afternoon of May 24 to respond to a shoplifting complaint. Dumas said he arrived, and an employee pointed to Goodrich, who was in a car in the adjacent LaValley Hardware parking lot, as having stolen an $80 Carhartt coat.
Dumas said Goodrich fled shortly after being approached, despite Dumas grabbing onto Goodrich's car and ordering him to stop. Dumas said he returned to his police cruiser but lost sight of Goodrich in the process.
Goodrich did not get far, though, before police said he was spotted crossing Windcrest Road on Route 7. Police said Goodrich exceeded the speed limit and ran a red light at the intersection with Cold River Road, where he hit another car before driving east in the westbound lane. Police said the chase continued until Goodrich blew out both his left tires on the railroad tracks by Wintookit Lane, though he made it almost a half-mile down the tracks before abandoning his car and fleeing into the woods.
A police dog was unable to locate Goodrich, according to affidavits, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
In court Tuesday, Deputy State's Attorney Nicholas Battey said Goodrich's "actual flight" from police should be an "incredibly relevant fact" in assessing him as a potential flight risk. Defense attorney Rebecca Falcone said Goodrich worked for a friend cleaning out foreclosed houses and that neither his work nor pay were consistent enough for him to afford bail, but Judge Cortland Corsones said the affidavits described a "serious" and "egregious" effort to flee from law enforcement.
