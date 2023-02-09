A convicted killer who was arrested for leading police on a high-speed chase after getting out of jail could soon be out of jail again.
Kenneth Barber Jr., 37, was sentenced on Thursday in Rutland County criminal court to one year in prison on a felony charge of attempting to elude, having previously pleaded guilty as part of a deal that called for a contested sentencing hearing.
Barber has been in jail since the October 2021 incident, effectively making the sentence one of time served, but Judge Cortland Corsones noted that Barber will be under state Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life due to his 2005 conviction for second-degree murder.
“There was no victim (in the chase), but the defendant’s actions were incredibly dangerous,” Corsones said of the 2021 incident as he pronounced sentence. “He’s incredibly lucky that no one was killed.”
The sentence was essentially the one sought on his behalf by defense attorney Sean Milligan. Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan did not ask for a specific number, telling the court he wanted only a “flat” sentence to serve, with little gap between the minimum and maximum.
Barber was sentenced in 2005 to 15 years to life in the death of Charles Schlosser, of Benson. Barber admitted to hitting Schlosser in the head during a robbery intended to get drug money.
Barber was released on furlough in 2018 but by 2021 had missed two appointments with his supervisor and a warrant had been issued for his arrest. That was why, he said, he didn’t stop when a Castleton police officer tried to pull him over for speeding that October.
Officer Nathan Webster testified that he was running radar on Route 4 when he clocked Barber going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone. Dashcam footage from Webster’s cruiser showed the ensuing chase reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph before Barber left the highway, blowing past multiple vehicles at high speed on the Exit 4 offramp and then driving through oncoming traffic on the wrong side of Route 30. Webster continued to chase Barber from Castleton Corners to Fair Haven, where the truck crashed, and Barber was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.
Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries testified that he was about to place stop strips in the road when he saw Barber coming and ran for fear that the truck would hit his vehicle.
Milligan called a friend of Barber, Christopher Vermette, who testified that Barber had been gainfully employed since getting out, was in good standing with his employer and would “do a lot better” if released. Barber’s father, Kenneth Barber Sr., testified about his son helping him out around the house since he’d been freed.
Barber himself apologized to the court for “wasting your time,” and said he took responsibility by pleading guilty and was throwing himself on the mercy of the court.
“I understand I put other motorists at risk,” he said. “Even if I knew jail time was going to happen, I wouldn’t do it again.”
Barber’s voice quavered as he talked about wanting to help his father and to “prove to society I can be a positive person and repair my mistakes.”
Corsones noted the danger Barber posed to other people on the road during the chase, but also that a pre-sentencing investigation found that he was at a low risk to re-offend. He also noted that while Barber will have already served his sentence on the chase, his continued sentence for the murder means he will not be released from jail until the Department of Corrections deems him eligible for furlough again.
As the hearing ended shortly after 12:30 p.m., Barber apologized to Corsones for making him work through lunch.
