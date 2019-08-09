Some of the best teams in Rutland County struggle to find an audience for their competitions but still perform to large crowds week after week.
Cheerleaders from Rutland High School have taken home titles year after year but Cara Gauvin, who has been the varsity coach for more than a quarter century, said it's rare to see more than family and friends at cheerleading competitions.
“It's definitely two - I won't say sports - but two roles. You have the role where you're the game cheerleader and your primary job is to support the athletes in whatever competition that might be, basketball, football, whatever, and essentially lead the cheers. The second role is separate as a competitive cheer program. When you get to college cheer, a lot of times they have two separate teams,” she said.
Gauvin was a member of the first RHS team that won a title in 1991, but as a coach, she's worked with a cheerleading team that has won since 2006, 11 state titles and four New England titles. The team has been to nationals twice, earning second place the first year and first place the second year.
But Gauvin said the success is something of a “double-edged sword.” She said the RHS football coach tells players the cheerleader practices are harder than his.
“I used to have 40 kids come out for cheer, and I'd have to cut (them) into two teams. Sometimes I'd even have to cut kids entirely because I couldn't have that many kids. Now, for fall, I'll have 28 because here's the other problem. When you become good and they know, for example, you have to be able to tumble. … They don't come out for the team. I've had JV once in the last 10 years,” she said.
Tabitha Moore, head coach for the varsity cheerleaders at Mill River Union High School, is going into her 10th year as a coach, eight of them as head coach. Moore admits to being a demanding coach who wants to develop a strong team, but the sport doesn't get the respect it does in places like Texas or even New York.
“Cheer in Vermont is not like it is anywhere else. We are very much behind as a state. There's this strange culture around not valuing cheer as its own sport,” she said.
Poultney High School varsity and middle school coach Megan Franzoni said her team is rebuilding after having last won a state title in 2014. Franzoni, who has been head coach since 2016, said building a winning team takes a “lot of practice.”
“In the past, we've had boys on the team, and that helps with strength. Now, we're all girls so we're strengthening, we're doing a lot of conditioning, we're working out to strengthen our stunts, and we're working at Peak (gym) a little bit to get the tumbling aspect,” she said.
Founded and owned by Gauvin in 2007, Peak Performance All-Star Cheer, at Diamond Run Mall, is key to Rutland County's success in cheerleading.
“We essentially started it to feed all of Rutland County. I have one of Megan's. I have a lot of Tab's kids, like six of her nine (team members) cheer at the gym and about half of the Rutland team cheers at the gym, where they've kind of specialized. Generally, for those kids, that's their only sport. They cheer year-round,” Gauvin said.
Franzoni pointed out a practice for cheerleaders requires a lot of work to make routines look easy.
“The first about half hour of our practice is warming up, conditioning, stretching, making sure you're ready to do all the skills needed to do the routine. We're also pulling the pieces apart, doing the tumbling component, the jumps, the stunts, the actual cheers themselves,” she said.
During a recent interview, Moore noted all three coaches had been cheerleaders themselves at the schools where they now work.
Gauvin said she saw a value in that.
“Part of why our programs get better is because the coaches stay. A lot of the teams in the state, a coach will only stay for a year or two and so the program can't better. Most of the better programs have long-term coaches,” she said.
Gauvin has the only gym in Vermont dedicated to training cheerleaders to perform at the all-star level, which has given her an unusual perspective.
“It took a long time to get parents to get it. … We go once a year to Disney for an end-of-the-season all-star competition. For all-stars, it's the biggest, highest level. My (team's) parents will listen to other parents talk and just be astounded at some of the things they still don't know after all this time or that seems so normal for someone who lives in Georgia, which would blow the mind of someone from Vermont,” she said.
Moore said she noticed that parents in other states or whose children are involved in sports like football or ice hockey “don't blink” about investing in the sport.
But while Gauvin, who said she has a lot of support from the RHS administration and athletic department, would like to see more attention paid to what her students achieve, she said there are other rewards.
“I feel like I have 40 kids. I only have four that live with me, but I have 36 others that I parent every day. That's important to me. I have been to weddings, I've been to baby showers. This is my 26th year. I've seen my kids get married, have babies, graduate from college. I'm invited to all of those events because that was a special time in their life, and I hope that I made an impact. That's my goal,” she said.
