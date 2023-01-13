BURLINGTON — A Brooklyn man, who authorities said admitted to distributing drugs in the Rutland area for more than a year, pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday to two counts of selling fentanyl and one count of selling crack cocaine last fall.
Demetrius Thompson, 44, was one of three people arrested during a drug raid at an apartment at 50 Cherry St. on Thursday night, according to Rutland City Police.
Thompson appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington for his arraignment on Friday afternoon. Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ordered him jailed. A prosecutor filed a motion that Thompson needed to be held as danger to the community and a risk to flee, and the defense did not object.
Also arrested was Misti Martelle, 37, of Rutland, for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and an outstanding unrelated retail theft warrant, police said.
Police also jailed Jake Desjadon, 35, of Wallingford, on an unserved violation of parole warrant, according to a Rutland City news release.
They were both lodged on the outstanding warrants overnight at Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland. Martelle also received a citation ordering her to appear in criminal court later for the state drug charges, Lucia said.
U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the uniform division of the Vermont State Police assisted Rutland Police with the execution of the state search warrant from the ongoing investigation, according to Detective Cpl. Adam Lucia, the lead officer in the case.
A federal grand jury meeting secretly in Rutland indicted Thompson on Dec. 14 for the three drug sales. He is charged with knowingly and intentionally distributing fentanyl on Sept. 1 and Sept. 16 and crack cocaine on Sept. 13, the indictment stated.
During the raid this week, investigators seized $4,000, a firearm and suspected controlled substances, officials said. Thompson admitted the drugs belonged to him and the money was proceeds from drug sales, court records note. He denied ownership of the firearm, which was found under a couch in the living room, a prosecutor noted.
Thompson also has an extraditable parole violation warrant from New York State stemming from a robbery conviction, court records show.
