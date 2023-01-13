BURLINGTON — A Brooklyn man, who authorities said admitted to distributing drugs in the Rutland area for more than a year, pleaded not guilty in federal court Friday to two counts of selling fentanyl and one count of selling crack cocaine last fall.

Demetrius Thompson, 44, was one of three people arrested during a drug raid at an apartment at 50 Cherry St. on Thursday night, according to Rutland City Police.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.