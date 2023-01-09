63 Pine St. fire
Firefighters respond to a fire at 63 Pine St. in Rutland on Sunday afternoon

 Gordon Dritschilo / staff photo

Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said Monday that erroneous reports that people were inside the building complicated his department’s response to a structure fire at 63 Pine St. on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s the most bizarre fire we’ve been called to in quite a while,” Lovett said. “It was certainly a challenge for a number of reasons. ... Our efforts were hindered by a lack of proper information.”

Just sayin'
Just sayin'

I have NO idea where to start here. If there were garbage, gasoline cans, and hoarding issues as well as motorcycles and chain saws strewn about the apartment it's hard to figure out how the fire was an accident- sounds like there is some liability (neglect) to me. I was reading along and my jaw suddenly dropped when I read "The woman downstairs neglected to tell us her boyfriend had died before Christmas and his remains were inside". You can't just throw that sentence out there without giving us readers a warning!! Sounded like the beginning of a Twilight Zone episode. Lovett's use of "bizarre" doesn't even do this story and this situation justice. Truth is, indeed, stranger than fiction and you can't make this stuff up.....

