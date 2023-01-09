Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said Monday that erroneous reports that people were inside the building complicated his department’s response to a structure fire at 63 Pine St. on Sunday afternoon.
“It’s the most bizarre fire we’ve been called to in quite a while,” Lovett said. “It was certainly a challenge for a number of reasons. ... Our efforts were hindered by a lack of proper information.”
Lovett said firefighters responded to the call at the corner of Pine and Maple streets at around 1:45 p.m., arriving to find the upstairs tenant yelling about children but not elaborating.
“She just said, ‘my children, my children,’ so we went into life-safety mode,” Lovett said.
Lovett said the downstairs tenant then reported that her boyfriend was inside. Lovett said this required them to split crews entering the building between the two floors, triggering a shift recall and then a general alarm. Crews from the Rutland Town and West Rutland departments responded to a mutual aid call.
“They worked to attempt to find those people,” Lovett said. “Ultimately, we found out there was no child on the second floor and there never was a child. ... The woman downstairs neglected to tell us her boyfriend had died before Christmas and his remains were inside. We went in looking for a human being and we ended up retrieving ashes. ... Once we had determined all that had happened, we got down to the business of putting the fire out.”
At one point, windows facing the street burst with a loud crack and a spout of flames shot out. Lovett said a crew was upstairs at the time.
“It kind of caught everybody by surprise,” he said. “Usually, you get those things when a building is contained and closed off. ... A lot of those windows had already failed.”
Lovett said clutter inside was another complication, with firefighters needing to shovel belongings about.
“Literally, every bit of the whole upstairs had to be shuffled back and forth,” he said. “We’d like to encourage people to keep the doorways open, egress paths ... Having motorcycles and gas cans and saws throughout the building isn’t the best move.”
Lovett said nobody was hurt, but the damage was extensive. He said the cause was uncertain but that it appeared accidental.
I have NO idea where to start here. If there were garbage, gasoline cans, and hoarding issues as well as motorcycles and chain saws strewn about the apartment it's hard to figure out how the fire was an accident- sounds like there is some liability (neglect) to me. I was reading along and my jaw suddenly dropped when I read "The woman downstairs neglected to tell us her boyfriend had died before Christmas and his remains were inside". You can't just throw that sentence out there without giving us readers a warning!! Sounded like the beginning of a Twilight Zone episode. Lovett's use of "bizarre" doesn't even do this story and this situation justice. Truth is, indeed, stranger than fiction and you can't make this stuff up.....
