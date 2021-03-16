Chief William Lovett says Vermont is rough on fire trucks.
Lovett notified the Board of Aldermen on Monday that Engine Three was out of service and appeared beyond repair, 17 years into an expected 25-year lifespan. He said lifespan presumed “good weather” and the sort of road conditions that accompany a sunnier climate.
Lovett said Tuesday that the remainder of the city’s fleet appears to be in good condition.
“We had a couple trucks that we bought around the same timeframe,” he said. “Ladder One was built in 2002. In 2027, that will be due to be replaced. Whether we have to replace it will depend on how the testing goes.”
Lovett said the city got 37 years our of the platform truck it recently replaced. Engine Two, he said, was bought in 2014 and Engine Four is from 2018. Both came with an undercoat, he said, and the entire fleet will get another undercoating in the spring.
“(Engine Three) is one of our most-used trucks,” he said. It was the most active fire truck in the state for a few years.”
Lovett said the truck was the first choice for crash scenes and was the first pumper sent to most fires. All that, he said, meant exposure to a lot of road salt.
“Seventeen-year-old firetrucks are becoming scarcer and scarcer,” he said. “Road salt is becoming more of an issue.”
Chuck Flynn, co-president of the New England Association of Fire Chiefs and chief of the Suffield Fire Department in Connecticut, said National Fire Protection Association guidelines list a 15-year life expectancy for trucks followed by five years of “reserve” use, going out of service at 20 years.
“With the calcium chloride, we are seeing some failures sooner than we have in the past,” he said. “What we found is at the 8-year mark, you see your repair bills jump exponentially. They look great on the outside, when you see them on the parade grounds, but when you look underneath, there’s a lot of places for that calcium chloride to get.”
Lovett said Rutland Town had recently lost a truck under similar circumstances, as had a number of New York and New Hampshire departments.
In Engine Three’s absence, Lovett said the city has been leaning heavily on Rutland Town.
“When they lost a truck, we did the same for them,” he said.
The Public Safety Committee is expected to meet soon to review replacement options, which Lovett said could run in the range of $630,000.
