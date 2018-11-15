Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen responded to social media rumors late Thursday by saying there had been no threat of a shooting at Rutland Middle School.
The rumor spread through posts on Facebook Thursday evening, with several parents declaring they would keep their children home on Friday.
Kilcullen said that while there had been an incident at the school Thursday, it had been mischaracterized online.
“Early this morning, the school had dealt with a disorderly middle-schooler who was making some threats to a specific individual,” he said. “No mention of a gun or any weapon.”
Kilcullen said school officials dealt with the incident themselves and the school resource officer was notified later. He said the officer would continue to “follow-up” on the situation Friday, but that there was no apparent danger to the school.
“We do not believe there is any validity to what is appearing on social media,” he said.
