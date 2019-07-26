MONTPELIER — Grants for child care and early education centers are being offered by the Vermont Community Loan Fund.
Known as the Building Bright Spaces for Bright Futures and administered by VCLF, the fund was created in 2002 by the Legislature to increase the quantity and quality of child care and early education programs in Vermont. Since 2006, the fund has awarded over $1,388,987 in grants to 134 Vermont child care programs, benefiting 4,085 Vermont children and their families.
Grant requests cannot exceed $15,000 or total more than 25% of the full cost of the project. The application process for the funds is competitive and funds are limited. To be considered, applications must be received by VCLF no later than 3 p.m. Aug. 12.
The BBSBF program is funded by revenue from the sale of child care license plates, contributions from the general public and funds from the state Child Development Division.
BBSBF funds link Vermont families to services, resources and information, with an emphasis on providing access to high-quality early childhood programs.
Grants can be used for assistance in starting, relocating, expanding or improving a child care program’s physical facility and accessibility. Grants also may be used for real estate purchase, facility construction and renovation, pre-development costs, interest rate subsidies and the costs of meeting child care licensing facility requirements.
Those eligible for grants include:
— For-profit or private nonprofit operations and licensed, registered or operations in the process of being licensed in Vermont.
— Projects that serve or plan to serve children from families receiving support through the Child Care Financial Assistance Program.
— Projects in compliance or in process of complying, with all applicable local, state and federal zoning, accessibility, environmental and other laws and regulations.
— Youth programs that reach out to all children with positive youth development opportunities.
— Programs that participate or intend to participate with Early Childhood Councils or Community Child Care Support agencies and who are members of a local child care provider network.
Funding priorities for this year’s grants include programs that: Operate on a full day/full year schedule; target funds to improve the ability to serve infants and toddlers or children receiving specialized child care supports; plan to use the funds to meet child care licensing or STARS (Step Ahead Recognition System) requirements; provide care during non-traditional hours (evenings and/or weekends); and seek to expand the number of child care slots available.
Applicants must be active participants in the STARS program and special consideration will be given to start-up programs. All applications will be reviewed for quality-of-care and regulatory compliance. To download an application, visit www.investinvermont.org. Application information is available from VCLF at 223-4425 or email barbara@vclf.org
