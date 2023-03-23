The Department for Children and Families had documented multiple repeat violations at NeverLand Childcare before its investigators saw a video of a person identified as the day care’s director sitting on a child.
Jacquelyn Valentin was arraigned late last week on a child cruelty charge after the video, which depicts her appearing strung out as she sits with her leg across the back of a struggling child, was shown to law enforcement by the child’s mother. The video already had prompted a DCF visit to the facility and violations were posted as a result, but available state records did not indicate any action taken against Valentin’s or the facility’s license as of Friday.
Inquiries to DCF about how the case was handled were met with an email stating, “Due to ongoing investigations in this matter, DCF cannot provide additional information at this time.” The agency did disclose that it had received four complaints about the facility since December.
The DCF website lists five site visits as having taken place at NeverLand during that time, starting Dec. 13 when the inspectors noted incomplete attendance records, inadequate supervision of the children during lunch, inadequately tracked staff schedules, director not onsite enough, staffing below required level for number of children. The latter was listed as a serious violation.
On Jan.19, only six of 11 children were signed in, and attendance records were again missing, making for a repeat violation. Lack of documentation for staff scheduling was another repeat violation, as was the director not onsite enough. One staffer supervising 11 children outside when there should have been two made for a repeat serious violation, according to the report.
When inspectors visited on Feb. 8, licensing reports from previous visits were not posted onsite and parents were not notified of the previous visits and violations. On top of that, the director still was not onsite enough — a violation that was repeated again in the notes for the March 3 site visit.
The March 10 visit was in response to the video, and the violations listed were being unresponsive to the child’s needs, not being healthy enough or physically able to care for children and, again, failing to maintain staff schedule and attendance records.
Court records indicated that the video was taken by workers at NeverLand, who were trying to convince Valentin she had a drug problem. DCF said it lacks the authority to order drug-testing of child care workers.
Stephanie Carvey, the director of early childhood education programs at the Rutland County Parent Child Center, said she has seen the video and is surprised the state’s response wasn’t more extensive.
“There need to be honest conversations,” she said. “That was completely unacceptable. People need to know their children are safe. It’s baffling.”
Carvey said she deals frequently with DCF and has a lot of sympathy with the difficult job the agency has.
She said, “I think they visit regularly. That said, with this case, it’s hard to understand why more wasn’t done. ... They come in when reports are made. I don’t think they’re doing a good enough job on following up on those reports. ... I think the whole model is broken. There needs to be more mentoring from the licensing community. ... They need to have visits where the licensors come in, and you learn from the licensors, rather than having the licensors be the bad guy.”
The Rutland area has seen some high-profile cases of alleged negligence at local child care facilities. In the most notorious, a home day care operator was charged with killing an infant by giving her allergy medicine to make her sleep. In another, an operator allegedly tried to hide children in their care from an inspector during a visit to keep from getting in trouble for having insufficient staff.
“Families aren’t just worried about finding available slots at this point,” said Carvey, who noted the day care at RCPCC has a significant waiting list. “They’re worried about who’s watching their kids. ... For parents in the middle of this trying to find what’s right for them, it’s nerve-wracking.”
The mere availability of child care is an issue before the question of quality even enters into the discussion.
“We still have folks having trouble reentering the workforce because they can’t figure out their child care situation,” said Tyler Richardson, operations director for Chamber & Economic Development for the Rutland Region.
Richardson said child care also is one more challenge, along with housing, for local businesses trying to attract workers, and that a number of businesses are looking at in-house solutions. Starting a day care, he said, carries its own challenges.
“Frankly, the child care industry doesn’t pay enough to attract and maintain a solid workforce,” he said. “The number one challenge when opening a child care is, are you going to be able to staff it. ... I think there sill need to be an element of subsidy involved and an element of addressing licensing ... I don’t know what that looks like on the licensing end, but I do know we need more people in those positions.”
Carvey said she is hoping to see some positive contributions from Montpelier this session.
“We’re trying to solve problems,” she said. “We’re in the middle of a child care crisis. I think the money being lobbied for in the Legislature right now needs to come straight to the organizations trying to make it work on the ground.”
