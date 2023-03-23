The Department for Children and Families had documented multiple repeat violations at NeverLand Childcare before its investigators saw a video of a person identified as the day care’s director sitting on a child.

Jacquelyn Valentin was arraigned late last week on a child cruelty charge after the video, which depicts her appearing strung out as she sits with her leg across the back of a struggling child, was shown to law enforcement by the child’s mother. The video already had prompted a DCF visit to the facility and violations were posted as a result, but available state records did not indicate any action taken against Valentin’s or the facility’s license as of Friday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

