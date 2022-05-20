Advocates are getting a boost from state business leaders in calling for a greater investment in child care.
Recently, members of Vermont’s business community joined the statewide nonprofit, Let’s Grow Kids, in its latest push to provide affordable access to high-quality child care for all Vermont families in the wake of last year’s landmark legislation that laid the groundwork for creating a comprehensive statewide child care system.
Act 45, which was signed into law last year, established goals for child care affordability, access and quality, as well as made additional investments to stabilize the state child care system by supporting family affordability, the early childhood education workforce and infrastructure improvement.
Aly Richards, executive director of Let’s Grow Kids, called the law’s passage a “major moment” that will help the state achieve the twin goals of guaranteeing no family pays more than 10% of their household income on child care and early childhood educators earn a fair wage.
Richards said Let’s Grow Kids’ current efforts to raise awareness was timed to demonstrate the “depth and the breadth of the support from the business community” on child care as the state heads into the midterm election cycle.
“I think folks might be surprised at how many businesses of all sizes and sectors across the state understand not only is this imperative to their bottom lines, but it’s also the right thing to do for kids and families,” she said.
Richards cited a recent analysis from her organization that reported providing high-quality child care could have as much as $755 million overall benefit to the state economy.
That figure includes an estimated direct impact of $99 million in savings for families when they pay no more than 10% of their household income on child care, and another $212 million in child care industry growth from revenue, more jobs and increased wages.
On the workforce side, the report suggested a comprehensive child care system could potentially create more than 600 new child care businesses and 2,500 additional jobs that would pay professional wages.
Richards noted many early childhood educators earn as little as $14 an hour without benefits.
According to the report, about 73% of Vermont children ages 0-5 live in families in which all available parents are working, which means more than 21,000 children younger than age 5 likely are in need of full-time care.
Richards said the gap in access to child care is “mind boggling,” noting that the study found more than 8,700 kids were without adequate care.
“What does that mean for how many parents aren’t working because they can’t find or afford child care?” she asked.
She added that even when families do find child care, it may end up costing between 30% and 40% of their household income.
“So something here is broken. It’s a classic market failure. There’s a gap — families cannot afford to pay more and early educators can’t afford to make less,” she said. “That’s why we need that sustainable public investment.”
Richards said she hopes that Let’s Grow Kids’ campaign along with the work being done under Act 45 will help build momentum heading into the next legislative session toward finding a “bipartisan, data-driven solution that funds that gap.”
Morgan Crossman, executive director of Building Bright Futures — the state’s designated early childhood advisory council — acknowledged child care challenges are not unique to Vermont.
“We are collectively, as a country, at a point in time where we need to be focused on how we are supporting early childhood education and how we’re supporting kids and families,” she said.
Crossman quantified the early childhood workforce crisis the state is currently facing, noting that between December 2018 and December 2020 there was a 14%, or 1,200-person, decline in individuals working in regulated child care settings.
She added that between April and September 2021, 14% of Head Start and early Head Start staff left their positions.
As part of Act 45, Building Bright Futures has been tasked with overseeing a pair of studies, now underway, which explore how best to operate and fund a statewide child care system. A systems analysis is due out in July and a finance study is set to be delivered in January 2023.
“Our legislators should have quite a bit of information on what they need to come into the next legislative session and really think about transformative change for children and families,” Crossman said.
Late last month, the Vermont Business Roundtable underscored the urgency of the situation in a statement, urging all Vermonters to “recognize publicly-funded early child care as the best investment we can make in Vermont.”
While the organization acknowledged providing affordable child care was good for businesses’ bottom lines — noting a lack of quality child care made employee recruitment and retention difficult — it was also a matter of equity.
“Economic disparities, while complex and not easily solved, erode public belief in equal opportunity. An effective means of ensuring educational and economic opportunity is to provide adequate preparation for public education,” the statement read. “Many studies show that care and preparation in early childhood materially differentiates a child’s success in public education — starting in kindergarten — with an impact that can last a lifetime.”
Fred Kenney, president of Regional Development Corp. of Vermont, said child care is also one of the top needs he consistently hears from businesses struggling to hire employees.
He said his organization has supported Let’s Grow Kids’ efforts, acknowledging that providing comprehensive child care has beneficial economic impacts in the short term and long term.
However, he said, figuring out how to fund it remains a concern.
“We just want to ensure that, because the benefit of it is going to be broad — it’s going to benefit all Vermonters — that the burden of paying for it is shared and spread out and not placed solely on businesses,” he said.
Kenney added that while he agreed businesses should contribute their share, some kind of public-private partnership would be ideal.
Jeff Weld, a representative for Casella Waste Systems, which employs about 700 people in Vermont and a total of 3,000 across its seven-state footprint, said the company recognizes the need for better child care.
He said the company has researched how to structure its benefits packages to better meet the needs of families and address child care challenges he said exist in every state where the company operates.
Weld said one of Casella’s top priorities is keeping employees happy and productive, and alleviating the stress of child care is part of that.
“We have to take care of each other first before we can even think about providing service to the customer,” he said.
He added the company has offered matching grants and scholarships to help employees cover the cost of child care, and also offers eight weeks of fully paid maternity leave.
But, like Kenney, Weld said a public-private partnership is important.
“It’s not all on the individual, it’s not all on the company, it’s not on the taxpayer. I think, when all three of those groups can sort of come together and have some quote-unquote ‘skin in the game,’ good things happen,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.