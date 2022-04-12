BURLINGTON — A South American woman, who authorities say produced videos showing sadistic abuse of a boy and the purported torture/killing of a man to provide pleasure for a registered nurse in Vermont, was ordered held without bail on Monday.
Moraima Escarlet Vasquez-Flores, 39, of Venezuela, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to four felony charges, including conspiring with Sean Fiore, 38, to kidnap and murder a person outside the United States. She also denied charges of producing child pornography, conspiring with Fiore to produce child pornography and aiding in the receipt of child pornography by Fiore.
The defendant also is known as Johana Martinez, the name she used in the emails and videos she provided to Fiore, 38, of Burlington and Brookfield.
Fiore received a 27-year sentence from Federal Judge Christina Reiss for his part in the conspiracy. Reiss also told him during the March 30 hearing he would be under federal supervision once he is freed from prison. By earning good time Fiore is projected to be released roughly when he turns about age 60.
Fiore, a registered nurse, was a few hours away from receiving a doctorate degree in nursing practice from the University of Vermont when he was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations at his Overlake Park apartment in Burlington in May 2019. He was home with his then-wife and his parents, who were in town from Utica, New York, for graduation.
He was released on conditions and moved to Brookfield in Orange County, where prosecutors and the judge agreed Fiore got on a computer at the town library and destroyed email evidence. He was later jailed for violating his release conditions.
While the initial criminal complaint centered on a child pornography count, the ever-widening investigation by HSI eventually led to multiple serious charges, including conspiracy to kidnap, maim and murder a person in a foreign country and a count of murder for hire using interstate devices.
HSI Special Agent Michael McCullagh, who is based in South Burlington, eventually uncovered a woman in Venezuela that Fiore was emailing and ordering videos made with child victims, records show. Fiore eventually ordered one that had the woman reportedly kill a man, McCullagh reported. The government has said it does not have any proof the man did die in the video.
Vasquez-Flores was indicted in Burlington on four felony charges in September 2020. She later moved to Columbia, where authorities agreed to arrest her and help the U.S. extradite her to Vermont.
The U.S. Marshals Service brought Vasquez-Flores to Vermont last Thursday night and she appeared for her arraignment on Monday afternoon.
The arraignment, which normally take 15-20 minutes in federal court, stretched to one hour because a Spanish translator was used to explain every step of the legal proceedings and the comments made by lawyers and Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle.
Doyle agreed with a request by Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson that Vasquez-Flores be held without bail as both a danger to the community and a risk to flee because she has no ties to Vermont.
Masterson in her detention motion noted the defendant’s conduct was “horrific.”
“She is also charged with producing a video that shows her inflicting sadistic abuse of a prepubescent boy for Fiore’s sexual pleasure, and conspiring with Fiore to produce that video,” Masterson wrote.
Assistant Federal Defender Sara Puls said the defense would not contest detention for the time being.
Vasquez-Flores said little to the court during the hearing except for some biographical information asked for by Doyle. She said she had a “technical degree in accounting.”
Masterson noted the Fiore case was considered a “complex case” under federal law and it meant limitations under the Speedy Trial Act did not apply. Puls and Masterson appeared to agree the case against Vasquez-Flores should be treated the same way. Doyle urged them to file a motion seeking the designation from the court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.