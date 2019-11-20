The Advisory Council on Child Poverty and Strengthening Families will hold a public forum in Rutland from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Rutland Middle School cafeteria.
The forum, which is designed to gather input on the biggest challenges before Vermonters in poverty and how to help them, is hosted by BROC Community Action in Rutland.
The event begins with a free meal at 5 p.m. followed by a small group discussion with full audience participation. Childcare will be provided at no cost.
