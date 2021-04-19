Volunteers are adding a chimney to Giorgetti Park.
The structure, installation of which began Monday, isn’t for directing smoke, but is instead an artificial habitat designed for chimney swifts, migratory birds that spend their summers — and nesting season — in the eastern United States and Canada. The structure is located at the back of the playing fields, near the boundary of Pine Hill Park. It was built by Audubon Society volunteers and students at Stafford Technical Center, funded by a $1,000 grant from the Audubon Society’s national office.
Michael Blust, a retired biology professor, said that chimney swifts have effectively lost their habitat twice.
“Historically, they lived in hollow trees or caves,” he said. “We’ve gotten rid of our big, hollow trees and they took readily to chimneys. Now we’re capping a lot of chimneys, so their population is declining — serious decline in a lot of places — so we’re working on alternatives.”
Blust said the birds play an insectivore role in the ecosystem. He also said they are so adapted to clutching onto the inside of structures that they cannot perch on branches.
“They’re so aerial,” he said. “Basically, they take off from their roost in the morning and do not land until they come back at night.”
Kathleen Guinness, president of the Rutland County Audubon Society, said this was the first chimney swift tower in Rutland County and only the third in the state. She said the grant required the organization to involve people or groups who do not usually work with the Audubon Society.
“That’s how we got Stafford Tech and Rutland Rec involved,” she said. “Jeff (Fowler) from Stafford has been so good about using things they already had in the classroom ... He tried to cut corners wherever he could for us.”
Fowler said work on the 18-foot wooden tower, which is anchored in concrete and will have insulation and vinyl siding when complete, was a handy applied skills project for his construction technology students.
“It was a matter of taking the lessons they’ve learned and using them,” he said. “I used it as a filler in between our house project. ... We had a couple days it was cold and rainy. Instead of going out to the house, we stayed in and worked on the thing.”
Blust said the tower likely is to only hold one nest per season due to the habits of chimney swifts, but that if it works well the society may look at installing more.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.