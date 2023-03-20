Rutland Town is accepting applications to fill a pending vacancy on the select board.
The vacancy is being left by Selectman Don Chioffi, who has been chairman since March 2022, but is exiting the board for the town position of delinquent tax collector.
At its recent reorganizational meeting, the board chose Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft as its new chairwoman.
Chioffi had announced in a previous meeting that he planned to apply for the delinquent tax collector job, which the current office holder, Jim Scholtz, is resigning from March 31.
Those wanting to be appointed to the select board can send a letter of interest to the Town Office, 181 Business Route 4, Center Rutland, 05736, to the attention of Bill Sweet, administrative assistant to the select board, by the end of the business day on March 27. The board plans to interview candidates for appointment at its regular meeting the following day.
The appointment will be until May 23, when it will hold a special election asking voters to approve more funds for the new public safety building — a $4.1 million project that’s now expected to cost a little more than $5 million due to rising material and labor costs.
Chioffi said his last day as a selectman will be March 31. He intends to become delinquent tax collector on April 1, given that the board voted to appoint him for the position. However, he’ll also have to be voted in on May 23 along with whoever is appointed to fill his select board seat.
On Monday, Chioffi echoed statements he’s made in the past about why he’s moving from selectman to delinquent tax collector. Mainly, he said he feels that it’s time to step away from the chairman role, as he can’t give it all the time and attention it requires.
“I just felt it was time not to be involved at that intense of a level as a board member anymore,” he said.
Chioffi said that while he’s had some health issues lately, he’s fine and still has a lot to give to the town. The delinquent tax collector’s job runs around tax cycles and is best done in the evenings and on weekends.
It’s a more complex job than it looks, he said, and he’s been busy working with Scholtz to learn what he needs in order to make the transition.
Chioffi has a long history in town politics. He’s been on the board before, served as recreation director, been on the Board of Civil Authority, and even represented the town in the state House of Representatives. A Vietnam veteran, he’s been a school teacher locally and owned several businesses.
He said that the delinquent tax collector’s job has to follow state regulations, so there isn’t much leeway in how one approaches it, but Chioffi would seek to emulate his predecessors in this regard, namely Dick Lloyd, who until 2018 held the role for several decades.
Scholtz said Lloyd’s approach was to try and work with people to get their delinquent taxes paid, and then, only if necessary, take things a step further and put properties up for tax sale.
Scholtz said that Lloyd held the job for 38 years until he resigned in 2014. Scholtz was then appointed. This was planned, to a degree, so that Scholtz could see whether he liked the job.
“I thought it was pretty good, and so I ran for election in 2015 and promptly lost,” he said.
He was defeated by Christopher Howland, but ran again in 2018 and won.
Scholtz said he’s leaving the position with a year left on it, much like Lloyd did, minus the special election component. Scholtz and his spouse would like to do some traveling that they’ve been putting off between family needs and the pandemic.
