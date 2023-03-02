Select Board Chairman Don Chioffi says he’d like to begin stepping away from his role on the board.
He announced at Tuesday’s regular meeting, following two executive sessions, that he’s applied to fill the vacant delinquent tax collector position. The role isn’t compatible with his board seat, so if he’s chosen, he’ll have to resign.
Chioffi said that if he’s not chosen for the delinquent tax collector job, he won’t leave the board, but will not accept being nominated as chairman when the board reorganizes after Town Meeting Day.
He said that he would support whoever the board chooses as its chair.
Chioffi was voted onto the board in 2021 for a three-year term, but he has a long history in town politics, having served previous stints on the board, starting the town’s recreation committee, serving as town moderator, and as a justice of the peace. He also represented the town in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Chioffi is a Vietnam War veteran, former middle school teacher in Rutland, and ran a deli, an ice cream store, and a construction business all at various points in his working life.
“I love this job … but I have learned from watching friends from both parties who stayed on just too long, that you have to come to a realization of when it’s time to go,” he said, adding that he feels he’s reached that point. He said he’s had some medical issues lately and while he’s survived them, he needs a job that’s less stressful.
“I want to thank this board not only for your support in allowing me to be chairman for this year, I’ve enjoyed it tremendously, but also for your camaraderie and for your hearty discussion and disagreement at times,” he said. “You know, it would be a wonderful thing if we all agreed on everything in life but that’s not the way it happens, but I don’t take that as any loss of respect for any of the members of this board. They’re all hard-working people and I appreciate being able, and having been able, to work with you. I just want to thank you.”
The board chose Chioffi to be chairman in March 2022, five months after it voted to censure him and strip him of his committee assignments over comments he’d made on social media surrounding the Rutland High School mascot, police violence and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Chioffi became chairman after Selectwoman Mary Ashcroft said she wouldn’t accept a nomination to continue as chairwoman. Selectwoman Sharon Russell nominated Chioffi. Ashcroft nominated Selectman Joe Denardo, who declined. Newly elected Selectman Kurt Hathaway nominated Ashcroft but was told by Town Clerk Kari Clark that there was already a second on Chioffi’s nomination and there had to be a vote. Chioffi, Russell, and Denardo then voted “yes” for Chioffi, while Ashcroft and Hathaway voted “no.”
The board members thanked Chioffi for his service on Tuesday.
On Feb. 16, the town posted to its Facebook page a notice for the job of delinquent tax collector, asking that anyone interested in the position send a letter of interest by the close of the business day on March 10. Letters can be mailed to, or delivered in person, at Rutland Town Hall, 181 Business Route 4, Center Rutland, 05736. Mark the letter, “Attention Bill Sweet — Delinquent Tax Collector Vacancy.”
According to minutes from the Tuesday meeting, the board plans to appoint a new delinquent tax collector on March 14.
Chioffi said Thursday that the current delinquent tax collector is Jim Scholtz, whose time in the role is set to expire March 31. If Chioffi is chosen, he wouldn’t expect to start until April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.