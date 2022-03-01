CHITTENDEN — Chittenden voters approved a $511,374 General Fund budget minus expected revenue of $223,625, leaving $287,749 to be raised by taxes. The budget passed 169 to 30.
The highway budget of $774,027 minus expected revenue of $197,706, leaving $576,321 to be raised by taxes. The budget passed 169 to 40.
Voters also approved a proposed declaration of inclusion to be adopted by the Select Board by a vote of 151 to 50.
All other ballot articles passed.
There were no contested races.
