CHITTENDEN —The general fund budget is at $235,212 to be raised by taxes, jumping $39,024 or 19.9% from last year’s $196,188 — the increase in the overall budget wasn’t quite so sharp, but non-tax revenues were down.
The highway budget climbed to $604,456 to be raised by taxes, up $55,967 or about 10% from $548,489.
Voters are also being asked for $80,000 to purchase 2.6 acres of meadow land across from the Grange Hall, $12,000 for the cemetery, $73,000 for the fire department and $18,000 for the library.
Non-monetary items on the ballot include authorizing the Select Board to appoint a road commissioner and declaring Chittenden a “Gun Owner township.”
Chittenden votes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the town offices.
— Gordon Dritschilo
