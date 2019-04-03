BURLINGTON — A former Vermont National Guard supply sergeant in Rutland pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to three counts of embezzling taxpayer property and three related counts of mail fraud at his old job.
Ammon Yule, 42, of Chittenden, obtained a large quantity of new military supplies, including parkas, duffel bags and boots, and put them up for sale on eBay between March 2017 and March 2018, according to the federal indictment.
Yule said in federal court that he was “in between jobs.” He said he worked full time at the Rutland Armory until March 15 and that he is expected to begin a new job as a machinist at General Electric in Rutland on April 22.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Yule at his residence Wednesday and transported him to Burlington for his arraignment, Supervisory Deputy Marshal John Curtis said.
The three mail charges said Yule had the U.S. Postal Service deliver various stolen items to the armory at 2143 Post Road. The items included 40 duffel bags on March 24, 2017, along with 48 parkas on April 21, 2017, and another 48 parkas and 66 pairs of boots on March 6, it stated.
The other three charges maintain Yule “knowingly embezzled, stole, purloined and converted to his own use” the same items on identical dates, the indictment said.
Federal Magistrate John M. Conroy noted during the brief hearing the indictment requests that Yule forfeit all proceeds traceable to the commission of the accused crimes.
Attempts to reach Capt. Mikel Arcovitch, state public affairs officer for the Vermont National Guard, were unsuccessful.
According to the indictment, Yule developed a scheme at his job that allowed him to order large quantities of Army uniform items from the Logistics Operations Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The indictment noted he had the property shipped to his attention at the Rutland armory.
Yule sold most of the stolen gear on eBay, where he maintained an account advertising “new, official U.S. government-issue uniform items” for sale, the six-page indictment stated.
The indictment said Yule tried to conceal the scheme by claiming he was using the armory location as the business address for personal online shopping, and by claiming some items were for the Vermont Army National Guard or the U.S. Army Reserve.
Conroy agreed to release Yule on conditions as proposed by the Pretrial Services Office, including a ban on possessing firearms. Yule said he has some in his home and Conroy gave him 48 hours to have somebody take temporary possession while the case is pending.
Assistant Federal Public Defender David McColgin asked for 90 days to investigate the case, review the government evidence and prepare any pre-trial motions. Conroy agreed, noting the massive amount of paperwork to review.
Conroy said the case will be assigned to Senior Judge William K. Sessions III in Burlington.
Conroy said Yule might be ordered to help pay for part of his defense.
A federal grand jury in Rutland indicted Yule on March 27, but it was ordered sealed until he could be arrested. It was opened after his arrest Wednesday.
If convicted, Yule faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count of mail fraud. He also faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count of stealing government property.
U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan saluted the investigative work of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. She said her office will help vigilantly guard taxpayer property.
“In particular, we will bring consequences to those who would steal precious resources from our armed services,” Nolan said in a prepared statement.
