A Chittenden man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of possessing child pornography after police said they found “numerous images and videos” that appeared to show children when they executed a search warrant at the man’s home in March 2017.
Alexander Hayes, 30, of Chittenden, was arraigned in August 2017 on two felony counts of possessing child pornography in August 2017.
On Wednesday, Hayes entered a plea deal with the state under which he agreed to plead guilty to one of the charges.
The state has agreed to ask for no more than 1 to 5 years to serve while Hayes can argue for any lesser sentence.
Judge David Fenster on Wednesday ordered the Vermont Department of Corrections to conduct a pre-sentence investigation of Hayes and an investigation of whether Hayes had a suitable residence that would allow the court the option to sentence him to home confinement.
The investigation of Hayes was conducted by Lt. Rodney Pulsifer of the Brandon Police Department, who is also a member of the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, task force.
Pulsifer said he received a report in January 2017 from ICAC that had come from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The report identified an image of a girl who appeared to be between 10 and 12, who was naked from the waist down and posed in a sexual situation.
Through a subpoena, Pulsifer learned in March 2017 that the image was uploaded to a Chittenden computer.
While executing a warrant at Hayes’ home, also in March 2017, during which “numerous digital storage devices were seized for further examination.”
While the search warrant was being executed, Hayes told Brandon Police Chief Christopher Brickell he had been trading pictures of girls younger than 18 and storing photos and videos on a flash drive for some time.
Hayes told Brickell the flash drive had photos of girls from the age range of 5 to 6 to the age range of 11 to 15.
Police also seized a desktop computer, a laptop computer and a thumb drive. According to the affidavit, a forensic analysis found numerous images and videos on the devices which appeared to be child pornography.
No specific date was set for Hayes’ sentencing hearing.
