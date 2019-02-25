CHITTENDEN — Select Board Chairwoman Kim Kinville thinks voters will be pleased with what they find on the March ballot.
The Select Board shaved the general budget from $486,907 to $432,667 and boosted anticipated revenue from $138,413 to $236,479, for an amount to be raised by taxes that dropped from $384,494 to $196,188, a decrease of $188,306 or about 49 percent. This more than offsets the increase to the bottom line in the highway fund, which went from 508,371 to 548,489, and increase of $40,118 or 7.9 percent.
"We're going to be able to lower taxes this year because of what we've done with savings and some funds we were able to redistribute to highway projects," Kinville said. "I think it was a matter of looking at the realistic expenses and sticking to that."
The ballot also seeks funding for a handful of community service organizations, $74,800 for the fire department and permission to create a fund for "public safety concerns in the future" using revenue from law enforcement fines.
Another ballot item asks voters their feelings on a "permit tracking ordinance" requiring would-be developers to show the town they had acquired all relevant state and federal permits for a project. Kinville said that Chittenden lacks zoning, but that the Planning Commission has developed a proposed ordinance to "clean up" the local building permit law, making it more enforceable. She said the ballot item is advisory only, and that voters are not being asked to approve specific language.
"We're just trying to check the pulse of our community, to see how they feel about this," she said.
The ballot also contains a referendum on renewable energy being voted in other towns around the state.
— Gordon Dritschilo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.