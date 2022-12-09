Christ the King School’s gym was abuzz with eager students sharing their projects at the annual middle school STEM Fair on Thursday night.
Experiments of all varieties were plastered on tri-fold poster board, with 51 students competing to be recognized by eight judges.
“This is a major thing. (For) the last month, most class time has been associated with this. I try to mix and match and keep going on other regular curriculum, but so many of the students work on their trials in school,” said Brian Ferguson, the middle school science teacher and a judge for the evening. “We literally start the first day of school talking about this. And some of these projects have taken (that long).”
A requirement for all middle school students at CKS, presentations were scored out of 100 points on factors, including their research question, design and methodology, execution and conclusion of data, demonstration to judges and presentation organization.
First-place winners for each grade were Jack H. for grade six; Matias R. for grade seven; and Jacob J.; and Phillip W. for grade eight. Second-place winners for each grade were Nick B. for grade six; Alex C. and Chesca L. for grade seven; and Heidi P. and Corbin C. for grade eight. Third-place winners and honorable mentions also were named.
(School officials requested students' last names be withheld.)
Ferguson added that first- and second-place winners from each grade will be nominated to participate in the Vermont State STEM Fair. STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.
The state-wide fair invites middle- and high school-level students to represent their inquiry-based poster presentations and compete for gold and silver medals, special awards and the coveted Vermont STEM Fair Principals' Association Award. The 2023 fair is scheduled for March 25 at Norwich University.
Ferguson noted that all projects featured at CKS' fair this year are unique ideas.
“(One) student has horses so she wanted to know something about that. Those are the fun ones because they're student interests. That's what I really try to encourage here," he said."(Another) student, he's big into fish, so he wanted to know what media works best in his fish tanks."
Mason G., an eighth-grader, brought three of his fish to the fair to help demonstrate his findings on which filter, lava rocks or activated carbon, held safer levels for fish life.
“I tested a lava rock and activated carbon to see which one would be better (and) have better parameters by the end of a week for a fish tank," he said. "I found that lava rocks have a stable parameter, but by the end of the week they're too low and not safe for a fish. The activated carbon spikes up and down every other day. But from personal experience, I’ve found that activated carbon is better (overall)."
He added that his favorite part of the experiment was being able to test his hypothesis.
Another student, seventh-grader Corey B., said he was inspired by his grandfather’s business, Colton Spring Water, to find out what makes water taste better. His experiment included testing the mineral composition of three different water sources and boiling each source more than eight hours to see how minerals would collect.
“In these Mason jars are 20 gallons of boiled-down water (including) Rutland water, my grandfather's water — Colton Spring Water — and Aquafina. I tested it and all of it came back different,” Corey B. said. “My project next year is going to be ‘What if the water stunts the growth of a plant?’”
Visitors to the fair were invited to vote for Best in Show, a title won by Jacob J. and Jack H. Seventh-grader Lincoln M. won the Student Choice Award, determined by CKS elementary students on Thursday.
“In my opinion, the best way to teach students — and I've been in science education for 47 years — is when you have kids do science,” said Tom Estill, CKS' science specialist. “Come into one of our science classes here and the kids are almost every day doing some type of activity where they're participating in real science. This (fair) gives them an opportunity to really shine on some particular topic that they're interested in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.