The fire that damaged a house, destroyed two vehicles and displaced a family was traced back to a container of used cigarette butts, police said Tuesday.
Vermont State Police fire investigators issued a news release saying the fire early Sunday morning at 32 Lincoln Avenue started at the container by the back door and spread quickly across the exterior vinyl siding.
Improperly disposed-of cigarettes were also suspected as the cause of a fire last year on South Main Street.
"Cigarettes and the ability to self-extinguish — that only works for one or two," acting city fire chief William Lovett said. "A whole can of them can be quite a source of fuel."
Lovett said four people were in the house when the call came in at around 4 a.m.
"Apparently, it had been burning for some time before the propane tank on the gas grill let go," he said.
Lovett said roaring sounds from the tank alerted neighbors, who alerted the occupants and called in the fire. Lovett said the grill had been initially suspected of contributing to the fire, as had fireworks on site. He said firefighters had to act quickly to contain the fire to the property.
"We had the back of the house going, and that set the Audi on fire and the Audi set the garage on fire and the garage set the truck on fire," he said. "The plastic tanks in the vehicles gave out as the same time and dumped their fuel in the driveway, so we had quite a bit of fire."
The Audi posed a particular problem, according to Lovett.
"Audis have some combustible metals in them," he said. "It makes an interesting fire you can't put out easily with anything we carry ... We can put out metal fires, but (a car) exceeds the capacity of our extinguishers."
Police said there were no injuries but that the two vehicles and garage were a total loss. The house sustained extensive exterior damage and some water, soot and smoke damage in the interior. Lovett said it was not habitable.
Lovett said 18 city firefighters responded to the scene.
"With nobody about to go anywhere, everybody's pretty much home," he said. "Everything went like clockwork. The fact that we had 25 gallons of gasoline coming down the driveway at us — we did pretty good."
