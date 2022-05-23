SHREWSBURY — Shrewsbury Mountain School is keeping it local with its next principal.
Last week, the Mill River School District Board named Shrewsbury town resident and Mill River Union High School teacher Kristin Cimonetti to head up the pre-K-6 school.
Cimonetti will start in July, replacing interim Principal Maggie Aines. Aines was appointed last year to take over the Shrewsbury principalship for Jodie Stewart-Ruck, who was hired as director of curriculum for the district.
Cimonetti, who’s youngest daughter currently attends Shrewsbury, said she is excited to have the opportunity to lead the small school community of about 70 students.
“As a Shrewsbury resident, I just love Shrewsbury Mountain School. I love the legacy of excellence that they have established over time,” she said. “It’s a family.”
Cimonetti pointed to two areas of focus for the upcoming school year: continuing to pursue the school’s established sustainability goals and building relationships with students, the parents and community members.
“When our whole community is invested in this unified mission to keep students first, everyone’s experience is deeper and more meaningful,” she said.
Cimonetti said she threw her hat into the ring for consideration after she learned that the search committee — which consisted of staff, teachers, parents and a board member — had not made a decision after an initial round of interviews.
Superintendent Brian Hill said Cimonetti quickly emerged from the pool of six applicants.
“I think Shrewsbury is looking for a leader who is going to help them excel,” he said. “She’s just going to be a champion for Shrewsbury.”
Hill said Cimonetti will work in a teaching principal position that will allow her to continue to serve as choral music instructor at Mill River and fine arts coordinator for the district, where she has been employed for 11 years.
He said such a position is part of an ongoing district-wide effort to “right size” in the face of declining student enrollment numbers.
“We’ve had to cut staff and teachers, but we haven’t necessarily cut as much in administration. So we’re looking for places where we can more efficiently use administration,” he said.
Adrienne Raymond represents Shrewsbury on the Mill River Unified Union School District School Board and sat on the hiring committee that unanimously chose Cimonetti. She cited Cimonetti’s commitment, talent and kindness as qualities that made her stand out.
“She’s going to be a great fit,” she said.
Raymond said creating a teaching principal position addressed concerns raised by some taxpayers in the district who have called for administrative downsizing.
She noted Tinmouth Mountain School’s principal also has teaching duties.
“It’s a way to say, ‘Yes, we’ve heard this, we’re trying to be respectful of the budget while still providing what we can provide,” she said.
Cimonetti said the hybrid position appealed to her because it allowed her to continue to have a hand in arts programming in the district while allowing her to stretch her legs as an educational leader.
“I have put my whole heart and soul into making our music program and all the fine arts programming at Mill River Union High School so strong,” she said.
Cimonetti, who was a 2020 Rowland Fellow, said she brings to Shrewsbury a passion for providing students with the opportunity for “authentic learning experiences.”
The Rowland Foundation is a Vermont nonprofit that funds teacher-led projects aimed at enacting systemic change within their school communities. As part of her fellowship work, Cimonetti developed a project exploring how performance provided an environment for students to dive deeper into in the learning process.
“I am so passionate about vocal music and about the lessons that students learn about who they are as human beings and how they can not only utilize their skills to sing, but those same skills about dressing up, showing up, being a team player carry over into all aspects of their lives,” she said.
She said giving students the opportunity to demonstrate their work for an audience, whether it’s speaking to a school board member, writing a letter to the local newspaper, or singing a song, is a valuable experience.
“When students perform for others, their learning experiences are more valuable to them, meaningful to them and they tend to have more onus on diving deeper into their learning,” she said.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.