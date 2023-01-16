Rutland’s new noise ordinance takes effect Friday.
The new ordinance, approved by the Board of Aldermen last month, targets “unnecessary or unreasonable noise.” It came out of a process that began in response to complaints about vehicles rigged to make gunshot-like sounds.
Alderwoman Carrie Savage, who led the rewrite process in the Charter and Ordinance Committee, said the new ordinance was modeled on the one used in Schenectady, New York, the previous home of Rutland Police Chief Brian Kilcullen. In addition to the “crackle-tuned” cars, which are mentioned by name, the ordinance clears up language letting police deal with complaints such as loud music or excessive dog barking.
Violations can result in municipal tickets of $100 to $500. Several people in the city complained about the vehicles, which can be so loud that in one instance they prompted a “shots-fired” investigation by police, according to Kilcullen.
Others pushed back against those complaints, urging the board not to do anything so broad as to interfere with local car enthusiasts.
Savage said those concerns were heard.
“Muscle cars and things like that that come from the factory a little louder, that’s not what’s being addressed,” she said. “It’s the add-ons.”
The ordinance also forbids allowing continued barking, howling or other unnecessary animal noise audible in other residences — regardless of whether windows are open — and vehicle stereo music audible more than 50 feet away.
“I think it will allow us to address some specific types of noise we had difficulty addressing in the past,” Kilcullen said. “Some of the neighborhood music complaints, we’ll be better able to address those, too.”
Kilcullen said his officers already had been going after the crackle-tuned cars using the preexisting ordinance language.
“We have stopped vehicles and had conversations with the individuals,” he said. “Some have been written municipal tickets. Some have been warned. ... I think, anecdotally, it appears to have improved. That’s not to say the problem has ceased, because it certainly still exists.”
The ordinance did not appear to be available on the city website as of Monday, but copies are available at the city clerk’s office.
